Sara Gullickson, CEO of CB Advisors, to Share Insights on Planning for Dispensary Launch at Lucky Leaf Expo in Minnesota
Gullickson will be a featured speaker at the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Thursday, April 25th and Saturday, April 27th.
Growing up in Minnesota has given me a deep appreciation for our community and the dynamic opportunities here.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Gullickson, the esteemed CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors ("CB Advisors"), renowned for her expertise in securing over 75 licenses nationwide, will be a featured speaker at the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, April 27th, at 2:40 p.m.
— Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO at CB Advisors
Following the 2023 passage of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, Gullickson's timely session, titled "How to Execute Your Operational Plans for a Successful Launch in Minnesota," will offer crucial insights into operational planning for a cannabis launch in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Backed by more than a decade of experience building and scaling businesses, Gullickson’s presentation is slated to be a highlight of the event with plenty of applicable guidance for aspiring business owners.
With Minnesota emerging as a key market in the cannabis industry, attendees can expect to gain practical strategies and actionable advice on navigating the regulatory landscape, optimizing operational efficiency, and ensuring compliance to maximize the potential for success in this dynamic market.
A national agency with more than 20 years of combined industry experience, CB Advisors is an established leader in the cannabis industry, guiding clients through the intricate process of licensing with unparalleled success. The company has closed over $160 million in cannabis transactions and secured dozens of licenses across 16 states with highly competitive processes.
"Growing up in Minnesota has given me a deep appreciation for our community and the dynamic opportunities here. I'm genuinely excited to participate in the Lucky Leaf Expo and share some practical insights that can really make a difference for those looking to make their mark in our emerging market," said Gullickson.
In addition to the Minnesota-focused presentation, Gullickson will also share her expertise in cannabis business operations at the Pre-Show Crash Course on Thursday, April 25th at 2:10 p.m.
Lucky Leaf Expo provides dynamic B2B events for the cannabis industry. The Minneapolis event will feature over 100 exhibitors and a variety of speakers across different sectors of the market. Those interested in attending can learn more and register at www.luckyleafexpo.com.
For more information about The Cannabis Business Advisors, visit www.cannabisbusinessadvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada. CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder, Sara Gullickson and President, Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning. CB Advisors is located at 1709 E Bethany Home Rd, in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-290-9424.
