Sara Gullickson, CEO of CB Advisors, to Share Insights on Planning for Dispensary Launch at Lucky Leaf Expo in Minnesota

The Cannabis Business Advisors is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada.

Sara Gullickson, CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors, will be a featured speaker at the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday, April 25th and Saturday, April 27th. She will share insights on dispensary launch planning.