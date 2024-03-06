Sisters of the Valley Embrace the 'Shop Rural' Commerce Platform

Four sizes and ways to buy the Sisters Mushroom coffee; an image showing the options

Listing of the Sisters' mushroom coffee on ShopRural.com

The Sisters sell their homemade salve in four sizes of jars, picture depicts largest 8 oz to smallest 1/2 oz

The various sizes of the Sisters' most popular product, their CBD topical salve

A drawing of a jar of topical salve with the ingredients listed all around the jar.

The Sisters build charts and videos to help educate the people to plant-based medicine and super-food dietary options

Seeking to get their products in view of customers with similar values, the Sisters listed their products this week with ShopRural.com

WINTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Valley, a pioneering farm crafting high-quality hemp and mushroom products, announces the registration of their products on a new platform, ‘ShopRural.com’. The Sisters attribute the move to an alignment of values.

Explained Sister Kate, “We’re not moving our store platform, we are quite happy with Shopify as it suits our international sales needs, but we’ve always also had our products listed or sold on another merchant store, in this case, it was ETSY, to reach a specific audience that connects with the nature of our hand-made items. Unfortunately, ETSY has always been hostile to the hemp industry and we’re tired of waiting for them to come along.”

Shop Rural came along as a fresh new marketplace and though it doesn’t have ETSY’s ten-year head start or the base or resources that ETSY has, neither do they have ETSY’s problems. Shop Rural is a marketplace that connects merchants with customers who care about supporting small businesses, rural communities, farmers, craftsmen and artisans.

The Sisters are in their tenth year of making healing products for people and their pets. All the products are made on their one-acre farm in the central valley of California.

ShopRural.com provides a platform that celebrates artisans and small-scale farmers, offering a diverse range of products crafted with care and dedication. By joining this vibrant community, Sisters of the Valley aims to expand their reach and introduce their signature mushroom coffee, world-famous topical salve, and other products to a wider audience.

Paul Kiehl, the founder and manager of ShopRural.com, said, "It's evident that people crave authenticity amidst the impersonal rush of corporate giants sacrificing substance for scale. By championing small-town artisans and their handcrafted goods on Shop Rural, we're not just revitalizing local economies; we're championing a renaissance in business values, placing emphasis on craftsmanship and individuality over mass production.”

Sisters of the Valley invites customers old and new to explore their offerings on ShopRural.com and join them in supporting local agriculture and responsible consumption.

What the Customers Say about the Sisters' Products

About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

