Celebrate Women's History Month at state historic sites in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 5 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will present several programs at Springfield state historic sites in March to commemorate Women's History Month.





Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up in advance on Eventbrite . Visitors will receive a limited-production Women's History Month "Everyone Belongs in History" vinyl decal. Stickers also will be available at the Springfield Visitor Center, Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum, and the Illinois State Museum.





"Our history inspires us to break down barriers and move Illinois toward a bright future," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "These programs provide opportunities to learn about important women in Illinois history, from Jane Addams to the leaders of the Illinois Federation of Colored Women's Clubs, to members of Springfield's Lawrence and Lindsay families."





Women's History Month programming includes:





Marion Mahony and the Creation of a Capital

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 9 and March 16





While the Dana-Thomas house is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpieces, numerous other individuals were involved with different aspects of designing the house. Among them is Marion Mahony, who was Frank Lloyd Wright's first employee. Considered the first woman to be a professional architect, Mahony was involved in many other projects, including the planning of Australia's capital city.





Lunch and Learn: Petticoat Politics

Lincoln-Herndon Law Office State Historic Site, Sixth and Adams streets

Noon to 1 p.m., March 15





What comes to mind when you think of women's history? Some imagine suffragettes with bright colored sashes marching the streets for the right to vote, or later women who would occupy public office. However, before women could earn the right to vote, they had to earn the right to speak. The women of the revolution and early republic paved the way for their daughters and granddaughters. Guests are welcome to bring a lunch to the program.





Dana-Thomas Women's History Evening Tours

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 15, March 22, and March 29

Enjoy an after-hours guided tour of the Dana-Thomas House focusing on the home's original owners, Mary Agnes Lawrence and Susan Lawrence Dana. Learn how this mother and daughter worked with mothers and daughters across the nation and what made their Wright-designed home an ideal platform for education, democracy and equal rights.

Illinois Daughters Who Changed History

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

1:30 and 3 p.m. March 17

Join us in the gallery of the Dana-Thomas House and get to know amazing Illinois women of the past as a site interpreter offers a chance to examine rarely displayed documents and artifacts that tell their stories. All ages welcome to this one-hour program, though it may be of most interest to those 12 and older.

Lunch and Learn: The White Cottage (Susan Lawrence Dana's other house)

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

Noon March 22 and March 29

Bring a lunch and enjoy a picnic outside of the simple yet splendid white cottage that Susan Lawrence Dana also called her home. Learn what's happening to uplift the history of this significant house that has stood in the shadow of the Dana-Thomas House for 120 years. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the Dana-Thomas House.

Mary Lincoln: Springfield's First Lady

Vachel Lindsay Home State Historic Site, 603 S. Fifth St.

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 24





The burden of being the First Lady rested on one of Springfield's own, Mary Lincoln. Through a life full of triumph and tragedy, she used her passion for politics to change history and open doors for future generations of women. Join us at the Vachel Lindsay Home on March 24 to learn more about the tenacious Mary Lincoln, her service to community and country, and her role in preserving the Union.





Timeless Daughters: Springfield's Daughters Then and Now

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 23





Enter our special "secret" garden in the Dana House courtyard to join us for fun activities, games and crafts that Springfield daughters of the past enjoyed. Choose a Springfield daughter whose interests are similar to yours and follow her story to learn about the woman she became. Activities are designed for people ages 12 and under to enjoy with a grown-up; however, all ages are welcome to attend.





Influencers for Change: Illinois Daughters Who Made a Difference

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 23





Join us at the Dana-Thomas House to learn about the original influencers of Illinois. Even as teenagers many of Illinois' daughters were able to take a stand for change. Get to know them and join us for some fun and activities, including a photo booth where you can snap some photos for change. Activities are designed for ages 11-16; however, all ages are welcome to attend.







