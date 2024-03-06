Virginia and Ohio Lead Group of States Forging a Collaborative Path to Develop AAM

Officials from DOAV, VIPC, JobsOhio and ODOT are co-leading the AAM Multistate Collaborative to discuss the role of state government in Advanced Air Mobility.

We’re working together as states to develop a consistent set of policies and uniform facilities to continue the high degree of safety that is expected in the aviation industry.” — Greg Campbell, Director, Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV)

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials from the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) and the Unmanned Systems Center at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) recently co-led discussions with JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) at the second meeting of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Multistate Collaborative on the policy needed to support this transformative mode of transportation that will open markets that are not currently served by legacy commercial aviation.

JobsOhio and the Virginia leaders hosted the event with aviation officials from 18 states at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) in Springfield, Ohio. During the two-day meeting the state officials experienced the Beta Technologies vertical flight simulator, ODOT’s air operation center, and SkyVision detect and avoid system. It also included discussions minimum service levels, economic and workforce development, and sustainable funding resources.

While recognizing that states will have different approaches to building AAM frameworks based on their unique needs and circumstances, the Collaborative seeks to work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and industry to build a cohesive national AAM system. DOAV, VIPC and JobsOhio formed the group last year and held its inaugural meeting this past November in Herndon, Virginia. Membership in the Collaborative is open to all states.

“State governments will play a vital role in the development of AAM policy and infrastructure, as they have done since the birth of aviation more than 100 years ago,” said Greg Campbell, Director of DOAV. “We’re working together as states to develop a consistent set of policies and uniform facilities to continue the high degree of safety that is expected in the aviation industry.”

Several companies and organizations also delivered presentations to the group on two prominent topics that will be integral to the development of AAM: Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) and Vertiports. Representatives from ANRA Technologies of Chantilly, ATA Aviation of Fredericksburg and the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) in Blacksburg were among the subject matter experts from Virginia that participated in the technical discussions.

“The AAM industry is developing at a rapid pace, with the anticipation of the first certified aircraft entering service as soon as next year,” said Tracy Tynan, director of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at VIPC. “This group is meeting regularly and will collaborate with the FAA and industry to build a nationwide network to support the growth of AAM.”

Members of the Collaborative reported to their colleagues in other states about the issues surrounding AAM at the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) conference in Washington. In addition, the group plans to issue a series of technical and policy papers to provide their views on the role of states in developing an interoperable national AAM system.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC also collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.



Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC)| Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.