LS Tractor Texas Grand Opening
LS Tractor USA is expanding by opening a brand-new distribution center in Palestine, Texas
"The team at our new Palestine, Texas warehouse is thrilled to finally open the doors to our new plant. We've worked tirelessly to make this happen, and seeing it all come together brings us pride". BATTLEBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LS Tractor USA is opening a new distribution facility in Palestine, Texas. The additional distribution center will allow LS Tractor to expand significantly and adequately supply its dealer locations on the west coast. Palestine, Texas, located two hours south of Dallas, proves an excellent choice for hosting a distribution facility due to its central location for many of LS Tractor's Texas dealers.
— Travis Bowlin
LS Tractor Texas Plant Details:
• Officially opening on March 6th, 2024
• The new warehouse is 206,221 sq. ft. / 10.593 acres
• The plant will be a new hub for product testing and product trainings
“The team at our new Palestine, Texas warehouse is thrilled to finally open the doors to our new plant. We’ve worked tirelessly to make this happen, and seeing it all come together brings us pride,” declares Texas Production Manager, Travis Bowlin.
The Grand Opening of the warehouse is a fun-filled event for LS Tractor’s staff, dealers, and the Palestine community. Attendees gather to witness a ribbon cutting ceremony, as the first tractor comes off the assembly line to inaugurate the new plant. There is also a special Korean ceremony with a pig’s head representing good luck, and upper management delivering speeches including LS Tractor’s Global CEO, Mr. Shin. The celebration additionally features a DJ, delicious food, and a photobooth, making it an enjoyable and memorable way to mark this historic occasion.
