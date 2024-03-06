Reveille Software Announces Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams: Enhancing Collaboration, Security, and Visibility
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software, a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, today announced the launch of Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams. This innovative solution offers unprecedented visibility into Microsoft Teams user activity, content sharing, and configuration changes. Reveille’s innovation addresses the complexities of managing multiple ECM platforms—including SharePoint and closely related collaboration solutions that share any ECM repository content.
With the native capability to monitor over 40 Microsoft Teams transactions, Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams stands out by operating securely behind the customer firewall. This unique approach ensures that sensitive Microsoft 365 access information is not exposed to third-party solution providers, bolstering internal security measures and reducing the operating risk profile.
Key Features and Benefits:
-Comprehensive Monitoring: Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams gathers and observes user activity within Teams, providing out-of-the-box (OOTB) dashboard reports and insights to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.
-Security and Response: The new solution detects unusual Teams activities and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Defender, enabling rapid containment of any content access breaches, thereby safeguarding sensitive information.
-Competitive Edge: Unlike general-purpose Microsoft 365 management tools focused on administration and reporting for only SharePoint, Reveille Sentry offers a specialized view across different ECM platforms. This consolidated perspective is crucial for organizations relying on multiple ECM solutions to manage their collaborative ecosystems effectively. A typical organization has at least 4 ECM platforms per the Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM).
Brian DeWyer, CTO and co-founder of Reveille, highlighted the strategic importance of the new product, “The new Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams support builds upon Reveille's proven value - eliminating ECM monitoring manual tasks, reducing ECM operating risks, and lowering costs by connecting to existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems. We are proud of today’s announcement and excited about sharing future innovations that will enhance content collaboration, security, and visibility for Microsoft 365-based solutions.”
Applications and Market Fit:
Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams is designed for comprehensive collaboration monitoring, including chat and channel activity, updates to Teams channels and configurations, and content shared during Teams chats. This new solution fits seamlessly into current trends such as Microsoft 365 Application monitoring, content security, and the rapid identification and containment of suspicious collaboration activities.
Availability:
Reveille Sentry for Microsoft Teams will be available starting April 1, 2024, with pricing details to be announced at general availability.
About Reveille Software:
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
About Reveille Software:
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
