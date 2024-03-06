Arts Garage in Delray Beach Welcomes Back CeCe Teneal for DIVAS OF SOUL Show – Taking Place on March 15 and 16
One-of-a-Kind Concert Event Celebrate 30 Years of Chart-Topping Music by Artists Including Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston & More
Cece is truly a consummate performer who delivers whether there’s five people or 5,000 in the audience. Her voice is so powerful that her music unites people in awe of her talent.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Garage, a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, has announced the return of award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal for two special DIVAS OF SOUL shows on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. DIVAS OF SOUL is a one-of-a-kind concert event that celebrates 30 years of chart-topping music by artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more. The concert will feature hits from the Disco Era (“Ring My Bell,” “Best of My Love”) to Broadway (“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”) and Pop (“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “I’m Every Woman”). Tickets are now on sale, costing $45-$50, and can be purchased at https://artsgarage.org/event/cece-teneal-divas-of-soul/.
— Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage
Born in Osteen, Florida just outside of Orlando, Teneal performs at Arts Garage at least once a year. (She will be back again in November 2024 as well to perform her Aretha Franklin tribute show.) She has also traveled to over 40 countries with her talent, gracing the stage before Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Johnny Lang, Betty Wright, Cameo, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and the legendary B.B. King. In 2016, she produced Portrait of a Queen: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin and recorded an album which aligns with the show.
“Arts Garage is like home to me,” said Teneal. “Marjorie was the first person to really give me an opportunity to showcase my Aretha [Franklin] show. And since then, she's been a huge advocate for my work from my original performances to my diva show. So, Arts Garage always feels like home and I am appreciative of the people of Delray Beach, who have embraced me over the years.”
An award-winning songstress, Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song (“I Heard You Prayin’”) and 2011 Best R&B Album (“Train from Osteen”), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song (“Danger”). She was chosen as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl, and in 2022, Mayor Buddy Dyer and Mayor Jerry Demmings proclaimed September 17th as Annual Cece Teneal Day in Orlando and Orange County respectively to celebrate her twenty years of arts and entertainment contributions.
“Cece is truly a consummate performer who delivers whether there’s five people or 5,000 in the audience,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Her voice is so powerful that her music unites people in awe of her talent. We are thrilled and honored to have her back!”
Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule. This year is packed with dynamic performances and timely themes – including homelessness, aging, and Black history. Arts Garage is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit https://artsgarage.org.
Learn more about CeCe Teneal at https://www.ceceteneal.com.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn