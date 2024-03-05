New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 3/1/24, 1248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, Addison
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
On 3/1/24 at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers received a call from Shawn Collette (55) of Addison, VT reporting he was assaulted by Michael Bennett (59), also of Addison, at a residence on VT Route 22A. Investigation revealed Collette was in fact the aggressor in the situation, and that he engaged in violent, threatening, tumultuous behavior toward a specific person with the intent to disturb the person's peace. On 3/5/24, Collette was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/13/24, 1230 hours
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.