New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf 

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 

DATE/TIME: 3/1/24, 1248 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, Addison 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT 

On 3/1/24 at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers received a call from Shawn Collette (55) of Addison, VT reporting he was assaulted by Michael Bennett (59), also of Addison, at a residence on VT Route 22A. Investigation revealed Collette was in fact the aggressor in the situation, and that he engaged in violent, threatening, tumultuous behavior toward a specific person with the intent to disturb the person's peace. On 3/5/24, Collette was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/13/24, 1230 hours 

MUG SHOT: ​NOT AVAILABLE​ 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

