New Haven Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

On ​3/1/24​ at approximately 1248 hours, Troopers received a call from Shawn Collette (55) of Addison, VT reporting he was assaulted by Michael Bennett (59), also of Addison, at a residence on VT Route 22A. Investigation revealed Collette was in fact the aggressor in the situation, and that he engaged in violent, threatening, tumultuous behavior toward a specific person with the intent to disturb the person's peace. On 3/5/24, Collette was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.