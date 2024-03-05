Submit Release
Recovery Under Lemon Law Not Reduced by Credit

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the statutory restitution remedy in California’s “lemon law”  is not reduced by either trade-in credit or sale proceeds where a consumer has been forced to get rid of a defective vehicle that the he manufacturer won’t fix or buy back.

