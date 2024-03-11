ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates 3,500 SF Retail Lease for ColorWorks Acquisition LLC in Acton, MA

Goulds Plaza Storefront

ACTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernard Gibbons, Senior Vice President of ABG Commercial Realty, successfully facilitated a 3,500 square foot retail lease for ColorWorks Acquisition LLC at 248-270 Great Rd in Acton, MA. The owner of the property is East Acton Plaza LLC.

ColorWorks is a leading provider of paint, wallpaper, and window treatments for both residential and commercial projects. Renowned for their exceptional customer service and extensive selection, ColorWorks is one of the largest Benjamin Moore paint dealers in the Boston area.

Located at a highly visible location on Great Road, 248 Great Rd is a well-established neighborhood retail center anchored by Donelan's Supermarket. The center boasts a mix of successful small businesses, ample parking for customers, and direct access to the heavily trafficked Great Road, making it an ideal location for ColorWorks to thrive.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG)

ABG Commercial Realty is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.