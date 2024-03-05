Tuesday, March 5

As an opioids scourge devastates tribes, lawmakers work to provide relief

A bill that would bring millions of dollars to tribes in Washington state to address the opioid crisis received unanimous support in the House on Friday, opening the door for state funding to address a scourge that some say is claiming a generation. “This bill invests in Indian country. It invests in the Native Americans of Washington state. It invests in the preservation of generations of Native Americans whose land we stand on today,” Democratic Rep. Debra Lekanoff, who is Tlingit and Aleut, said during the vote. Continue reading at ICT News. (Lindsey Wasson)

Bill requiring WA schools to carry overdose reversal medication heads to Inslee

Washington House and Senate lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill requiring all public, charter and certain tribal schools in the state to carry naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication also known by the brand name Narcan. Senate Bill 5804, sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, will move to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law, Kuderer’s office said. “We all wish we weren’t here as a nation, but we are,” Kuderer said. “This bill is about saving lives.” Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Drew Angerer)

Rules on firearms storage, open-carry, buybacks, and gun dealers advance in Washington Legislature

As the Washington Legislature heads into its final week, four bills that address firearms storage, open-carry, buybacks and gun dealers have passed both chambers and appear headed to the governor’s desk. HB 1903 establishes a civil infraction and fine of up to $1,000 for gun owners who fail to report a lost or stolen firearm within 24 hours. The owner could be fined if a “prohibited person” subsequently gains access to the firearm. Continue reading at KUOW. (Everett Police Department)

Axios

Seattle among first to get double-decker wireless electric buses

Bellingham Herald

Thousands of schools at risk of closing due to enrollment loss: An exclusive report

This WA agency handled dozens of complaints in ’23. Here’s what angered consumers

Capital Press

Federal water managers to increase spill over dams

Reclamation bureau projects 72% water supply in Yakima River basin

Columbian

Housed, but hanging on by thread: Vancouver family struggles as they watch neighbors end up homeless

PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center sued by former worker, accused of wage and hours violations

Everett Herald

To combat overdoses, Mountlake Terrace police expand naloxone access

Editorial: Schools need to adopt policies on use of AI tools

Indian Country Today

As an opioids scourge devastates tribes, lawmakers work to provide relief (Lekanoff)

Islands’ Weekly

State Government: No ‘implementation’ funds this year for privately-run water taxi service in San Juans (Ramel)

News Tribune

Locked-up sex predators sued WA over dirty water. State’s agreed to settle for millions

WA Legislature passes 3 controversial initiatives as clock counts down for 2024 session (Robinson, Pedersen, Kuderer)

Puget Sound Business Journal

FAA finds production line issues at Boeing and key supplier

Bankruptcy filings are on the rise, but a larger surge is looming

Seattle Medium

Washington State Legislature Passes Bill To Expand Benefits For Veterans (Lovick)

Seattle Times

King County announces 5 new priorities in addressing fentanyl crisis

Mayor Harrell proposes housing density in every Seattle neighborhood

As free COVID test program ends, here’s how to get no-cost tests in WA

WA Legislature passes 3 initiatives covering taxes, schools and police chases (Street, Macri, Kuderer)

Spokesman Review

SPS investigates racist slavery-themed item in Wilson Elementary newsletter

Initiative enhancing parental rights over school-aged children approved by Washington legislature (Wellman, Wilson)

Washingtonians do not – and will not – have to pay personal income tax with initiative passed by the Legislature (Robinson, Ormsby, Street)

Washington Legislature loosens restrictions on police pursuits as Legislature backs initiative walking back chase reforms (Billig, Ormsby)

Opinion: New parental rights legislation poses a threat to youth health

Tri-City Herald

Bill to avert U.S. government shutdown includes record $3B Hanford nuclear site spending

Washington Post

Want to electrify your home? It might need this upgrade first.

U.S. caps most credit card late fees at $8 in new Biden crackdown

‘On stolen land’: Tribes fight clean-energy projects backed by Biden



WA State Standard

Washington Legislature approves three citizen initiatives (Robinson, Street, Wellman, Macri, Kuderer, Farivar)

WA Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig not running for reelection (Billig)

Bill requiring WA schools to carry overdose reversal medication heads to Inslee (Kuderer, Leavitt)

Wenatchee World

Columbia Elementary supporters rally at Washington Park

KING 5 TV (NBC)

King County reveals plans to combat fentanyl overdoses

Burien City Council approves amendment to make public camping ban stricter

Seattle family real estate business shares hope amid decades-old racist housing practices

Driver who hit and killed WSP trooper on I-5 admitted to weed, alcohol use before deadly crash, court documents say

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Sound Transit beefing up security after numerous violent occurrences

Washington lawmakers pass initiative to roll back limits on police pursuits (Farivar)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

King County announces new fentanyl overdose prevention actions

FAA says Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

Seattle city attorney’s office seeks removal of judge from future cases, alleging bias

KUOW Public Radio

State steps in as Tukwila School District faces fiscal crisis

FAA audit faults Boeing for ‘multiple instances’ of quality control shortcomings

Washington police pursuit rules to change after Legislature adopts 3 voter initiatives (Trudeau)

Measure would clear the way for Washington high schoolers to get an even earlier jump on college

Rules on firearms storage, open-carry, buybacks, and gun dealers advance in Washington Legislature

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane City Council considers declaring a public health emergency due to growing drug crisis

NW Public Radio

New hearing is scheduled for WA redistricting map case

Cascadia Daily News

Lynden High School sees double-digit jump in freshmen passing classes

Opinion: Secrecy spreads as Washington’s landmark transparency law is shredded

Crosscut

How the Israel/Hamas war influenced a WA genocide education bill (Wellman, Alvarado)

West Seattle Blog

State Legislature passes initiative allowing more police chases; West Seattle legislators all vote no (Nguyen, Alvarado, Fitzgibbon)