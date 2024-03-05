Director Lorkowski meets with Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko

Today, in Vienna, Artur Lorkowski, the Director of Energy Community Secretariat, held a meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss recent developments in Ukraine's energy market and the ongoing support provided by the Secretariat.

One of the main topics of discussion was the progress of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which has raised over EUR 405 million. The fund is actively engaged in procuring essential equipment, spare parts, technical resources, fuels, and services necessary for the restoration and maintenance of Ukrainian energy companies.

The meeting also addressed the electricity and gas market reform process and its integration with the EU. Furthermore, the discussion encompassed the Ukraine Support Task Force, the Ukraine Energy Market Observatory, and the Pro Bono legal assistance initiative. Director Lorkowski reiterated the Secretariat's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its recovery and sustainable reconstruction.

