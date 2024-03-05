Governor Kate Hobbs Statement on Senator Sinema Announcement

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs issued the following statement on Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she will not seek re-election:

“Senator Sinema is a friend, and I thank her for her years of service to the State of Arizona. She has been an important partner in Washington, D.C. who has fought to bring critical advanced manufacturing investments to Arizona, secure our border, and invest in our state’s roads, bridges, and broadband infrastructure. I wish her well in her future endeavors and look forward to seeing what her next chapter has in store.”