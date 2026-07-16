Governor Hobbs, Bipartisan Arizona Leaders Condemn Federal Government’s Denial of FEMA Disaster Relief for Gila and Mohave Counties

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and bipartisan Arizona leaders condemned the federal government’s denial of Arizona’s appeal for a Major Disaster Declaration for the severe storms and flooding that devastated Gila and Mohave Counties from September 25–27, 2025. On July 2, 2026, FEMA formally informed the State of Arizona that the President had denied Governor Hobbs’ January 16, 2026 appeal, reaffirming FEMA’s original finding that the impacts from the flooding were not of the severity and magnitude needed to warrant a major disaster declaration. The denial applies to Arizona’s request for Public Assistance for Gila and Mohave Counties and statewide Hazard Mitigation assistance. The September 2025 flooding caused loss of life, and widespread damage to homes, businesses, roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and critical services across local and Tribal communities. Despite the documented devastation and strong support from state, local, Tribal, and bipartisan federal leaders, this final denial leaves impacted communities without access to critical federal disaster recovery funding. “The federal government’s final denial is a devastating blow to Gila and Mohave Counties and the families, small businesses, and local governments still working to rebuild,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Three lives were lost in these floods, and critical infrastructure was completely destroyed. Arizona clearly met the threshold for this funding, and my administration worked alongside bipartisan members of our congressional delegation and local leaders for six months to secure it, yet the federal government refused to deliver support for Arizonans in need. Despite this cruel and reckless decision from out-of-touch Washington politicians, I will not stop fighting for the families, businesses, and communities impacted by these storms.” Governor Hobbs declared a State of Emergency on September 27, 2025, as floodwaters impacted Gila and Mohave Counties, including nearby Tribal nations and surrounding communities. Following the President’s initial denial, the Governor submitted a formal appeal on January 16, 2026, urging the President to reconsider his decision and approve federal assistance for impacted communities. While the administration's decision closes the federal appeal process, the State of Arizona will continue working with local leaders, Tribal communities, nonprofit partners, and Arizona’s congressional delegation—including Congressman Greg Stanton and Congressman Eli Crane—to identify alternative resources and support long-term recovery efforts. Governor Hobbs and her administration have worked to secure available federal assistance through other programs, including Small Business Administration disaster loans for homeowners and businesses, Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses affected by disruptions, Natural Resources Conservation Service grants, Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief funding, and Farm Service Agency emergency assistance for agricultural producers. While these resources provide important support to portions of the recovery, they are not a substitute for a Major Disaster Declaration and do not address the full extent of the damage, particularly the substantial costs associated with repairing public infrastructure. The federal government must close this remaining gap and provide Gila and Mohave Counties with the resources necessary to fully recover. Local leaders joined Governor Hobbs in condemning the federal government’s decision: Al Gameros, Mayor of Globe “We are deeply disappointed in FEMA's decision. Our recovery is not over. We will continue working with our local, county, state, and federal partners to move critical projects forward and build a safer, more resilient community. “While we respect the federal review process, this determination does not reflect the significant impacts experienced by our residents, businesses, and public infrastructure. "We extend our appreciation to Governor Hobbs for her efforts in this appeal process and especially for providing $ 10 million in this year's state budget to Gila County for flood Mitigation projects.” Miami Mayor Gil Madrid "The people of Miami have shown incredible resilience in the face of last year’s devastating floods, but recovery is far from complete. The denial of Arizona’s FEMA appeal is a setback, not just for our town, but for every resident and business still feeling the impacts. Our flood mitigation funding to date is a mere 30 to 40 percent of our needs. We will continue working alongside Gila County, the State of Arizona, and our federal partners to pursue every opportunity for assistance. Our community deserves the support needed to fully recover and prepare for future disasters.” Steve Latoski, Mohave County Engineer "Mohave County is most disappointed over the Federal Government’s denial of FEMA disaster relief for Gila and Mohave Counties. The County’s Public Works forces expended almost $1 million in road and low-water crossing reconstruction at 39 locations and delivered meticulous, timely, and convincing damage assessments to FEMA officials through its State partners. The denial of FEMA disaster relief renders a significant setback to the County as it must absorb these exorbitant reconstruction expenses through County transportation revenues pegged to deliver preventive maintenance work that strengthens resiliency of County road assets. Rural Mohave County simply cannot appropriate an inadequate level of transportation funding for operation and maintenance of its 2,117 road miles toward disaster recovery the extent realized under the devastating Gila and Mohave County flooding event. Mohave County looks forward to the State stepping forward and facilitating direct reimbursement assistance to at least partially offset the County’s financial burden." Read FEMA’s final denial letter here

Read Governor Hobbs’ appeal here

Read Governor Hobbs’ application for disaster relief here

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