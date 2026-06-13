POOL FOOTAGE: Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Arizona First Budget

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed her Arizona First budget that includes a $1.4 billion tax cut for working families, a three year data center tax credit moratorium and investments in border security, healthcare, public safety and education.

POOL FOOTAGE HERE

“I’m thrilled to sign the bipartisan Arizona First budget into law,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We’re stopping the data center tax credit for three years, investing in border security, education and water security, and delivering a $1.4 billion tax cut for middle class Arizonans. Starting on July 1, Arizonans will have no taxes on tips and overtime, a higher standard deduction, a deduction for seniors, and next year, an expanded child tax credit.

“With this historic middle class tax cut, I’m proud to say that every year I’ve been governor, we’ve cut taxes.

“As our families struggle with high costs because of Washington’s misguided policies, I’m glad to put more money in Arizonans’ pockets. I’ll keep fighting to lower costs and ensure that working class families in Arizona can get ahead.”

SIGNED

SB 1847 general appropriations act; 2026-2027.

HB 4155 amusements; 2026-2027

HB 4156 capital outlay; appropriations; 2026-2027

HB 4157 commerce; 2026-2027

HB 4158 criminal justice; 2026-2027

HB 4159 environment; 2026-2027

HB 4160 health care; 2026-2027

HB 4161 higher education; 2026-2027

HB 4162 human services; 2026-2027

HB 4163 K-12 education; 2026-2027

HB 4164 local government; 2026-2027

HB 4165 revenue; 2026-2027

HB 4166 state budget implementation; 2026-2027

HB 4167 state properties; management; 2026-2027

HB 4168 taxation; omnibus; 2026-2027

HB 4169 transportation; 2026-2027