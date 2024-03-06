2024 Content Marketing Awards Call For Entries Now Open
Content Marketing Institute’s program honors the top marketers in the world
It’s the Academy Awards of content marketing.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time to shine, content marketers. The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) is seeking the best of the best in all aspects of content marketing for the prestigious 2024 Content Marketing Awards (CMAs) program. The call for entries is officially open for the CMAs, which is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.
Submit entries here: ContentMarketingAwards.com
Presented by the Content Marketing Institute, the leaders in content marketing, the CMAs recognize the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. The 2024 CMAs include 60 categories honoring all aspects of content marketing in strategy, content creation, and visual and audio storytelling. Entries are judged by an all-star panel of top influencers, brand leaders, and experts in content and marketing.
What does it mean to win a Content Marketing Award from CMI? Here’s what past winners and finalists have to say:
- Andy Seibert, CEO & Founder, Imprint (2023 Agency of the Year winner)
“It’s a much more elite award to win because you have experts in the field judging your work and comparing it against others.”
- Emily Hamlin Smith, Senior Editorial Director, The Humane Society of America (2023 B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalist)
"It's really validating and culturally additive. It helps us in recruitment, retention, and in the engagement of our employees because it's an opportunity to showcase their work both in our institution and beyond. This is one you want to win.”
- R. Ethan Braden, Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Texas A&M University (2023 B2C Content Marketer of the Year winner)
What you need to know to apply:
- Submissions will be accepted through our CMA online portal. Print entrants will be required to mail examples.
- Open to all companies, organizations and institutions that create content marketing, branded or custom content in print or digital form.
- Entries must have been created or expanded in the 2023 calendar year to qualify.
- Support your entry with data. Include any supporting documentation on how your submission increased subscribers, sales, or met other goals.
- Tell your story well. The more details shared about your strategy and process, the better judges can evaluate your entry.
Important Deadlines:
- Early bird deadline - April 14, 2024
- Regular deadline - May 19, 2024
- Final deadline - May 31, 2024
Individual category winners will be announced in July 2024. Those category winners will then be considered for one of the top eight Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. Those winners will be honored at Content Marketing World 2024, October 21-23 in San Diego, CA.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit.
Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com