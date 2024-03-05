PROLIFIC COOKBOOK AUTHOR BRIGIT BINNS NEW MEMOIR RELEASED TODAY
RottenKid: A Succulent Story of Survival Includes Never-Before-Revealed Affair with a Past CA Governor, Plus Other Scoops from Old HollywoodGRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Brigit Binns’ coming-of-age memoir, Rottenkid: A Succulent Story of Survival, the author reveals how simultaneous privilege and profound neglect lead Brigit to seek comfort in the kitchen, eventually allowing her to find some sense of self-worth. The book co-stars her alcoholic Hollywood actor father Edward Binns (12 Angry Men, Patton, North by Northwest) and glamorous but viciously smart narcissistic mother; and also contains her mother’s never-before-revealed affair with a past Governor of California, plus other scoops from Old Hollywood.
Binns takes the reader through Hollywood dysfunction against the backdrop of old California, as viewed by her small, insecure self through coke-bottle glasses. When her parents eventually divorce, her father flees, and her mother sends Brigit off to boarding school so that she can more easily conduct her decades-long romance with a married California Governor. Brigit is thrilled to escape her mother’s critical eye, racking up seven schools and a host of bad decisions before the age of 16 and finally decamping to college out of state.
Beginning with mom’s “life-altering” cheese souffle, food was the only catalyst for rare moments of détente in what would become a lifelong destructive—and often incendiary—relationship (in one chilling instance, her mother briefly shoves a .22 rifle into 15-year-old Binns’ belly).
A memoir sauteed in Hollywood stories, world travel, and the ever-present hunger to belong, Binns’ story is a tribute to female resilience and an inspiration for those dealing with the catastrophic damage that a narcissistic parent can inflict.
About Brigit Binns: Brigit’s cookbook Eating up the West Coast was her 29th book. She’s helped some of the world’s most respected chefs, like New York’s Michael Psilakis and Los Angeles’ Joachim Splichal, turn their cookbook dreams into reality. During the 10 years she lived in Europe, Brigit graduated from England’s Tante Marie cooking school, lived and catered in Spain, and edited the Costa del Sol’s English-language magazine. She now lives in California’s Central Coast wine country and runs the stunning culinary learning center and vacation rental retreat, Refugio Paso Robles which she owns with her husband, Casey, (aka the Wine Spectator-award-winning “Paso Wine Man”).
ROTTENKID by Brigit Binns | 03-12-2024 | Tradepaper | ISBN: 978-1-960573-99-5 | Memoir
ABOUT SIBYLLINE PRESS: Sibylline Press publishes the work of brilliant women over 50, exclusively. It is distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.
Jenny McIntosh
JMPR
+1 4802027112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram