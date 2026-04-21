Jean Gordon Kocienda's Girl in a Box Brings the Fiery Life of Pioneering Japanese Poet Yosano Akiko to Vivid Life
Historical Novel Explores Art, Ambition, Motherhood, and the Cost of Creative Freedom
In a time when women in Japan had few rights or freedoms, one fiercely independent voice refused to be silenced. A gifted and headstrong young poet, Yosano Akiko defies societal expectations, fleeing her family home, pursuing a passionate and complicated love affair with a fellow poet, and embarking on a journey that takes her across Siberia to Paris at the twilight of the Belle Époque.
As she navigates poverty, motherhood, infidelity, natural disaster, and personal loss, Akiko rises to become one of Japan’s most celebrated literary figures, a pioneering feminist voice and the first to translate The Tale of Genji into modern Japanese. Yet her relentless devotion to her art comes at a cost, particularly in her relationship with her daughter, echoing wounds from her own past.
“Sweeping, emotional, and original, Girl in a Box is the kind of novel readers will talk about long after the final page,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press.
With lyrical prose and psychological insight, Girl in a Box examines the enduring tension between creative ambition and family responsibility, igniting timely conversations about what it means to be a woman, an artist, and a mother.
Advanced Praise for Girl in a Box:
“...a magical tale of a life lived in and for poetry.”
— James Dorsey, Associate Professor of Japanese and Comparative Literature, Dartmouth College
“Kocienda—with her deep knowledge and poetic sensibility—brings this prickly, stubborn, passionate poet to life.”
— Katherine Govier, author of The Printmaker’s Daughter
“Jean Gordon Kocienda gives us Yosano Akiko whole: girl, woman, writer, wife, mother, widow. Fully imagined and emotionally true. A convincing and compulsively readable portrait.”
— Gaye Rowley, author of Yosano Akiko and The Tale of Genji
About the Author:
Jean Gordon Kocienda is a former Silicon Valley geopolitical risk analyst and intelligence officer. She lived in Japan as an exchange student and studied at Kyoto University as an auditing student. Her work includes archival research and interviews for Japanese historical television documentaries. A practitioner of calligraphy and translator of tanka poetry, she brings deep cultural knowledge and artistic sensitivity to her writing. Kocienda currently serves as President of the California Writers Club of Marin County.
GIRL IN A BOX
By Jean Gordon Kocienda
Historical Fiction
Page Count: 360
PAPERBACK: 979889740126| $21
EBOOK: 9798897400133| $9.99
Pub Date: April 21, 2026
Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50
About Sibylline Press:
Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.
Jenny McIntosh
JMPR
+1 480-202-7112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.