Jean Gordon Kocienda's Girl in a Box Brings the Fiery Life of Pioneering Japanese Poet Yosano Akiko to Vivid Life

Sibylline Press Logo Girl in a Box book cover Jean Gordon Kocienda author headshot

Historical Novel Explores Art, Ambition, Motherhood, and the Cost of Creative Freedom

Sweeping, emotional, and original, Girl in a Box is the kind of novel readers will talk about long after the final page.” — Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press proudly announces the release of Girl in a Box , a sweeping and intimate historical novel by Jean Gordon Kocienda , inspired by the extraordinary life of early twentieth-century Japanese poet Yosano Akiko. Rich with original poetry translations and emotional depth, Girl in a Box is available now everywhere books are sold in paperback and e-book formats. It also has been released in audio.In a time when women in Japan had few rights or freedoms, one fiercely independent voice refused to be silenced. A gifted and headstrong young poet, Yosano Akiko defies societal expectations, fleeing her family home, pursuing a passionate and complicated love affair with a fellow poet, and embarking on a journey that takes her across Siberia to Paris at the twilight of the Belle Époque.As she navigates poverty, motherhood, infidelity, natural disaster, and personal loss, Akiko rises to become one of Japan’s most celebrated literary figures, a pioneering feminist voice and the first to translate The Tale of Genji into modern Japanese. Yet her relentless devotion to her art comes at a cost, particularly in her relationship with her daughter, echoing wounds from her own past.“Sweeping, emotional, and original, Girl in a Box is the kind of novel readers will talk about long after the final page,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press.With lyrical prose and psychological insight, Girl in a Box examines the enduring tension between creative ambition and family responsibility, igniting timely conversations about what it means to be a woman, an artist, and a mother.Advanced Praise for Girl in a Box:“...a magical tale of a life lived in and for poetry.”— James Dorsey, Associate Professor of Japanese and Comparative Literature, Dartmouth College“Kocienda—with her deep knowledge and poetic sensibility—brings this prickly, stubborn, passionate poet to life.”— Katherine Govier, author of The Printmaker’s Daughter“Jean Gordon Kocienda gives us Yosano Akiko whole: girl, woman, writer, wife, mother, widow. Fully imagined and emotionally true. A convincing and compulsively readable portrait.”— Gaye Rowley, author of Yosano Akiko and The Tale of GenjiAbout the Author:Jean Gordon Kocienda is a former Silicon Valley geopolitical risk analyst and intelligence officer. She lived in Japan as an exchange student and studied at Kyoto University as an auditing student. Her work includes archival research and interviews for Japanese historical television documentaries. A practitioner of calligraphy and translator of tanka poetry, she brings deep cultural knowledge and artistic sensitivity to her writing. Kocienda currently serves as President of the California Writers Club of Marin County.GIRL IN A BOXBy Jean Gordon KociendaHistorical FictionPage Count: 360PAPERBACK: 979889740126| $21EBOOK: 9798897400133| $9.99Pub Date: April 21, 2026Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

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