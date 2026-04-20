Artists Unite America Launches Nationwide Initiative to Bring Americans Together Through Art Ahead of Nation’s 250th

Artists Unite America logo Leo Sotomayer, Founder Artists Unite America

Exhibition at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall to Feature Works by Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, Ron English plus Professional Artists & Student Creators

Artists Unite America is a platform where artists, communities, and audiences from across the country can come together through shared cultural experiences that celebrate who we are as a nation.” — Leo Sotomayer, Founder of Artists Unite America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists Unite America , a 501(c)(3) non-profit (AUA) today announced the launch of a nationwide, non-partisan public service initiative designed to bring Americans together through art, music, and storytelling in advance of the 250th birthday of America, July 4th 2026.At a time of deep polarization and cultural fragmentation, Artists Unite America seeks to create inclusive spaces where Americans from all backgrounds can connect through shared cultural experiences that transcend political, generational, and digital divides.As its first major public initiative, Artists Unite America will present “We The People,” a free public art exhibition from June 17 through July 11, 2026, transforming Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal into a vibrant display of American creativity. The exhibition will feature a dynamic range of mixed media artwork including paintings, sculptures, large-scale installations, street art, photography, and multimedia pieces, creating an immersive and accessible experience designed to engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds.Works by renowned artists including Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, and Ron English will be displayed alongside pieces by professional artists and student creators from New York City schools, highlighting both the legacy and future of American art.“Artists Unite America inspires Americans that creativity has always been one of the most powerful forces shaping our nation,” said Leo Sotomayor, Founder of Artists Unite America and Co-Curator of the exhibition. “As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we created a platform where artists, communities, and audiences from across the country can come together through shared cultural experiences that celebrate who we are as a nation.”Located in one of the busiest transportation hubs in the world, Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal offers a unique opportunity to bring art directly to the public. Millions of commuters, travelers, and visitors pass through the historic space each year, making it an ideal venue to showcase art that reflects the diversity, creativity, and cultural energy of America.Through initiatives like the Grand Central exhibition, and Student Art Initiative, Artists Unite America aims to spark a nationwide awareness that uses the power of art, music, and storytelling to foster dialogue, creativity, and unity to inspire young people to lead America.Artists Unite America’s “We The People” exhibition will be free and open to the public from June 17 through July 11, 2026, at Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal.For more information and to learn how to get involved, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities please visit: https://artistsuniteamerica.org/ and follow AUA on IG, FB and YouTube at @ArtistsUniteAmerica.About Artists Unite AmericaArtists Unite America (AUA) is a nationwide, non-partisan public service initiative dedicated to fostering unity through art, music, and storytelling as the United States approaches the 250th birthday of America in 2026. By bringing people together in shared physical and cultural spaces, AUA aims to bridge political, generational, and digital divides while celebrating the diverse creative voices that define the American experience.

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