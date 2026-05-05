Suzy Vitello's Griftopia Takes on Internet Scams, Cancel Culture, and Survival in America's Side-Hustle Economy

Sibylline Press Logo Griftopia Cover image Suzy Vitello, author headshot

Darkly Comic Novel Explores “Tradwife” Culture, Viral Fame, and the High Cost of Reinvention in a Grift-Driven World

Suzy Vitello is an amazing author at the top of her game. This is her most brilliant work yet and we are thrilled to publish a novel of such skill and humor that is so resonant with current culture.” — Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when online personas can become livelihoods and liabilities overnight, Sibylline Press announces the release of Griftopia: A Novel by Suzy Vitello , a provocative, sharply observed story about family, desperation, and the blurred line between survival and deception. The novel is available today in paperback, ebook, and audio formats wherever books are sold.In a world fueled by influencer culture, viral fame, and economic instability, Griftopia follows the Freischin sisters, Pearl and Scarlett, who have spent a lifetime surviving against the odds. Now in middle age, both find themselves in crisis: Pearl faces a career-ending sexual harassment allegation, while Scarlett is left destitute after her husband’s imprisonment for embezzlement.As their lives unravel, the next generation faces its own reckoning. Pearl’s son, a college track star sidelined by anxiety, is pulled into the orbit of a charismatic young con artist. Scarlett’s daughter, Helena, struggles to make ends meet in a gig economy that offers little stability, turning to the unlikely world of pickleball coaching to survive. Meanwhile, Helena’s six-year-old daughter, once a viral sensation for her uncanny ability to channel Billie Holiday, finds herself “canceled” in a culture quick to elevate and erase.With eviction looming, the family turns to what they know best: reinvention. What begins as a desperate attempt to stay afloat spirals into a series of increasingly dubious online schemes, raising urgent questions about morality, exploitation, and the true cost of chasing relevance in a digital age.“Suzy Vitello is an amazing author who is at the top of her game. This is her most brilliant work yet and we are thrilled to publish a novel of such skill and humor that is so resonant with current culture,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press.Vitello’s signature wit and insight illuminate the human stories behind the headlines, delivering a novel that is as entertaining as it is unsettling. Vitello will be in conversation with Michael N. McGregor about her new novel at Third Place Books in Seattle, WA on May 12 - Event info: https://www.thirdplacebooks.com/event/suzy-vitello . Additionally, her book launch event at Powell’s in downtown Portland, OR takes place May 26 - Event info: https://www.powells.com/events/suzy-vitello-9798897400164 Advanced Praise for Griftopia:"...a brilliant and zany send-up of American culture."- Steve Almond, author of All the Secrets of the World"A fun, frenetic ride that bursts with ideas." -Kirkus Reviews"A master storyteller."-Dian Greenwood, author of The Carleton Sisters"Griftopia has everything I crave in a novel."-Kim Culbertson, author of Other People's KidsAbout the AuthorSuzy Vitello has been writing about power, justice, and human complexity since her first (unpublished) novel in sixth grade. She is the author of Bitterroot (Sibylline Press), The Bequest (Running Wild Press), and Faultland (Ooligan Press). In addition to her work as a novelist, Vitello serves as Managing Editor of Sibylline Press, where she champions the voices of other writers. She lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband and an elderly Rottweiler.GRIFTOPIA: A NOVELBy Suzy VitelloFictionPage count: 394Paperback: 9798897400164 | $21Ebook: 9798897400171 | $9.99Publication Date: May 5, 2026Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

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