05 March 2024

87

Prospects for cooperation with the OSCE were discussed

On March 5, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and further prospects for the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the political and economic spheres, as well as in issues of environmental security and humanitarian interaction.

The sides noted with satisfaction the fruitful high-level visits of OSCE delegations last year, during which a new building of the OSCE Center was opened in Ashgabat, as well as a meeting between Secretary General H.Schmid and the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Central Asia.

The successful holding of a high-level meeting of the OSCE Secretary General and the environment ministers of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat was also emphasized, which will serve as an effective platform for discussing the potential for cooperation between the countries of the region and the OSCE in the economic and environmental dimensions.

The head of the MFA of Turkmenistan stated that high-level visits by OSCE delegations and various joint major regional events reflect modern models of international cooperation in the economic, energy and environmental sectors, contribute to the creation of effective mechanisms for the prevention and neutralization of international conflicts, countering political and religious extremism, transnational threats, drug trafficking and cross-border crime.

The parties agreed that in recent years, Turkmenistan’s relations with such OSCE institutions as the Office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities, the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, as well as with the Representative on Freedom of the Media have significantly intensified.

Along with this, the increase in cooperation with the OSCE through the Office of the Authorized Representative for Human Rights in Turkmenistan was highlighted.

The Secretary General noted the positive role of the Neutrality policy of Turkmenistan in the field of ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region and beyond. In particular, the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the field of energy and environmental security, sustainable transport and water diplomacy, which correlate with the main priorities of the OSCE, was highlighted.

Special attention was paid to the successful implementation in Turkmenistan of joint programs and projects carried out with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.