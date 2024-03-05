05 March 2024

About the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia

On March 5, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Minister of Investment for Investor Relations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Badr Al-Badr.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the agenda of interstate cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was emphasized that the main factor in the consistent development of comprehensive relations between the two countries are mutual visits and meetings at the highest level.

Possibilities for strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties were also considered. At the same time, special attention was paid to the work of the joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Saudi commission on trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on issues of Turkmen-Saudi relations in the economic and investment spheres, as well as on the prospects for their further development.