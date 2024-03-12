SCDC Appoints Jamien Arvie as CFO of S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures, Signifying a Strategic Financial Leadership Role
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Jamien Arvie as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures. In this pivotal role, Mr. Arvie will oversee critical departments, including Accounting and Finance, Tax, and Payroll, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Archie Ricky Harrell. His appointment marks a significant stride in reinforcing the financial framework vital to the success of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.
Mr. Arvie brings to the position an impressive academic background, holding both a Bachelor and Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Downtown. With over a decade of experience as a Controller, his international expertise spans various industries such as real estate, energy, environmental research, and transportation.
Mr. Arvie brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller with a prominent home developer and possesses extensive expertise in managing multi-million-dollar accounting operations. In his role, he effectively led teams overseeing Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Treasury, Payroll, and Purchasing, catering to a workforce exceeding 400 employees. Notably, his proficiency extends to successfully navigating state and federal reporting in a large engineering firm, where he managed the financial intricacies of a multi-million-dollar enterprise with over 250 employees. His proven track record underscores his adeptness in financial management and regulatory compliance within the complexities of substantial corporate environments.
Beyond his proficiency in mathematics and finance, Mr. Arvie has a passion for infusing patterns into his music. In his leisure time, he engages in writing, producing, singing, and recording R&B music, showcasing a harmonious blend of his mathematical and artistic talent.
Mr. Arvie's comprehensive approach to integrating numerical insights, discerning patterns, and effectively leading a diverse international workforce harmonizes seamlessly with S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures’ mission. His alignment with these principles renders him an exemplary fit for the role of Chief Financial Officer. The company anticipates the positive impact he is poised to bring.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
