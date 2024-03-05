Minute Media And Audigent Partner To Provide New Ways For Brands To Connect With Sports Fans
Leading technology and sports content company enhances the power of passionate fans through first-party data solutions and identity suiteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform is proud to announce their partnership with Minute Media, a leading global technology and sports content company.
The partnership will enable Minute Media’s utilization of Audigent’s Hadron DMP and Hadron ID, the company’s cookieless ID solution, to unlock the value of its publisher first-party data and cookieless identity. In addition, this connects Minute Media to Audigent’s unique demand, bringing more advertisers to Minute Media’s portfolio of publishers including The Players’ Tribune, FanSided and 90min.
Through the partnership, Minute Media will aggregate audience intelligence across its leading sports and entertainment brands unlocking even greater value of Minute Media’s audiences, allowing brands to segment passionate sports fans in more and different ways.
The offering allows brands to buy media in new and more progressive ways, via context, affinity and combinations of the two. Brands can now identify and target trends across Minute Media’s audiences, in addition to fans off platform, including best in class sports highlights brought by recent acquisition STN Video, to create custom segments and capitalize on specific brand insights and audiences. The result is greater control, increased scale and incremental options for brands to connect with Minute Media’s scaled audience of passionate sports enthusiasts.
“By working with Audigent, we’re able to dig even deeper into the traits of our unique audiences, then package those insights more easily so that advertisers can reach them on our owned content brands, as well as across the open web,” said Tom Webster, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Minute Media. “Brands were already aware that we offered some of the most engaged and passionate audiences, and with this move, we can provide them even greater value through more sophisticated insights, targeting and control.”
With the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome now underway, the industry is focusing on the value of publisher’s first-party as a trusted and proven way to deliver addressability and drive results. Brands have long seen the value of sports fans, and now will be able to unlock the value of Minute Media’s 200 million monthly uniques across their properties to maximize the impact of their spend.
“Minute Media occupies a powerful position in our ecosystem, because it has accomplished the difficult task of building brand equity with high-quality sites that appeal to passionate sports-loving consumers,” said Jake Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer at Audigent. “The combination of high value context and audiences at scale is the trifecta for any modern digital publisher, and provides a wealth of opportunities for advertisers. Audigent’s partnership brings additional demand for Minute Media’s first-party data, which has helped us build trust and partnerships across the ecosystem.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Minute Media
Minute Media is a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture. Minute Media’s proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital short-form content experiences. They own leading sports content brands, The Players' Tribune, FanSided and 90min, while also providing content creation tools for leagues, athletes and professional creators. The company reaches 200M monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 250+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net