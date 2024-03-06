Caring For Others Hosts International Poverty Forum and Think Tank in Atlanta
Nonprofit hosts action-oriented symposium designed to eradicate poverty from March 21-22
We believe that Rich Paul and all the other speakers, including Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, will help us expand our reach and enhance our mission.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 nonprofit organization recently recognized as part of the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, is honored to host the sixth annual International Poverty Forum and Think Tank events on March 21 and March 22 followed by a community food distribution for those in need on March 23.
The Think Tank event presents a unique platform for engaging in critical discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at eradicating poverty on a global scale with a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world from the private, public and non-profit sectors. Moderated by political commentator Jamal Simmons, dignitaries will converge from the United States, South Africa, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Antigua and Nigeria, alongside global business leaders, philanthropists and the Center for Disease Control. The Think Tank will be held on March 21 at King & Spalding (1180 Peachtree St NE) and begin at 10 a.m.
On March 22, the International Poverty Forum will feature philanthropist and Klutch Sports Group Founder and CEO Rich Paul as its keynote speaker. The Forum will include numerous notable panelists, including Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow, as well as a selection of world leaders ranging from international dignitaries to corporate CEOs. The public event will be held at the Delta Flight Museum (1060 Delta Blvd.) beginning at 10 a.m.
The International Poverty Forum includes the keynote speaker, Paul, and a series of panel discussions promoting poverty-eradication with some of the greatest minds and service providers in the world. Solutions discussed in the Think Tank session will be shared, in addition to issuing challenges related to corporate support for new initiatives.
“Rich Paul has risen from poverty to CEO, but he hasn’t forgotten where he’s from by continuing to give back,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “We are so honored to have Rich as our keynote speaker in 2024 to discuss his life’s journey and the work he is doing to diminish the impact poverty has on our communities around the world. We believe that he and all the other speakers, including Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, will help us expand our reach and enhance our mission.”
Each year, IPF instills hope and opportunities worldwide and is where solutions are envisioned, deployed and supported through corporate and non-profit engagement. The past events have featured notable keynote speakers, including Magic Johnson, Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow and Amy Grant, as well as numerous nationally and internationally renowned speakers. These individuals shared personal stories of triumph over poverty and led thought-provoking discussions on strategies to eradicate global poverty in communities around the world.
Paul founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 and released his autobiography, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.” He is a long-time friend and agent for NBA Star LeBron James and is one of the most powerful agents in sports. Klutch Sports represents some of the biggest athletes across major professional sports including the NBA, NFL and WNBA. In 2019, Klutch Sports partnered with UTA, and Paul now serves as UTA’s Head of Sports. In 2021, TIME recognized Klutch Sports on its first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, and Variety recently named Paul “Variety500” list of the most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. Paul serves on the Board of Trustees of LACMA, Board of Directors of Funko, the Board of Directors of Designer Brands and the Board of Directors Live Nation Entertainment. He is a minority partner of The SpringHill Company.
Tim Tebow is an American professional baseball player, former professional football player, three-time NY Times best-selling author, international speaker and ESPN sports broadcaster. He played college football for the University of Florida, and became the first player to win the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007. Tim is also a two-time BCS National Champion. In the NFL, Tim played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently playing baseball as an outfielder and designated hitter with the New York Mets.
Demi-Leigh Tebow is an entrepreneur, influencer, model and philanthropist who utilizes her platforms as Miss South Africa and Miss Universe to educate and inspire on a global scale. She founded the #Unbreakable Campaign to educate and empower women, lends her philanthropic vision to the Tim Tebow Foundation and founded 153 Jewelry.
To donate, sponsor or purchase tickets to the International Poverty Forum, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
About Caring For Others:
Caring For Others is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has fueled our work, and today, it guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.
About The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring For Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven “think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2024 forum will be food and housing insecurity.
