Techstars Atlanta and JP Morgan’s Global Accelerator Support Unveiling of ‘Movez’ App by Black Millennial Entrepreneurs
Movez.AI, the innovative concierge technology, is designed for event organizers and attendees seeking unique experiences both within their own cities and abroadLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Hollis, a Boston University alum and CEO of 'Movez,' alongside his brother and co-founder James Hollis, and Malik G, have unveiled their tech startup aimed at revolutionizing event discovery and engagement. Josh embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at 18, driven by a passion for entrepreneurship nurtured during his childhood in Atlanta. With a dual degree in International Business Management & Computer Science, he sought innovative ways to engage with his community and earn money.
James Hollis brings a distinct set of skills to the 'Movez' team as a Posse Scholar and Boston University graduate. Holding FINRA licenses and boasting experience at major financial firms like John Hancock and UBS, James's financial acumen complements the team's diverse expertise. His background in finance and strategy strengthens 'Movez's' business model and operational efficiency, positioning the startup for success in the competitive tech landscape.
Co-Founder Malik G, deeply embedded in Los Angeles' Entertainment Industry, gained fame through viral Rap Battle and YouTube parodies, achieving over 100 million views. His marketing prowess, honed through campaigns for icons like Dr. Dre and Nissan, and experience in event production, enriches 'Movez's' connection to the entertainment sector.
'Movez,' a collaboration between Josh, James, and Malik, is a vertically integrated Social Event SaaS platform that simplifies event discovery and organization. Serving as an online concierge, it assists in crafting enjoyable itineraries for consumers and travel enthusiasts, optimizing time and travel for event creators and attendees alike.
The foundation of 'Movez' was laid through Josh's early adoption of Bitcoin and apprenticeships at Fortune 500 tech companies, and personal experience in event curation, alongside Malik's social media influence. Discussions over two years led to a partnership, culminating in their recognition as finalists in the 2023 Techstars Atlanta program, sponsored by JP Morgan.
“Our mission is to be the Gen Z pocket concierge, guiding them to discover hidden gems and unforgettable experiences. We’re here to enable and curate the memories they create, from start to finish.” - Josh Hollis
With the Beta launch of their app, 'Movez' has generated $650k in revenue from ticket operations and 90,000 downloads, demonstrating significant market traction.
Their partnerships with industry giants include the following:
Uber and Lyft - API Integration Partnership.
They enable users to compare real-time ride-sharing services through their API integration with Uber and Lyft, enhancing convenience and choice.
Techstars - A Techstars Backed Company.
Their partnership with Techstars provides them with resources, mentorship, and a network that accelerates their growth, signifying their commitment to innovation.
FB Start - Development and Networking Support.
FB Start offers them access to Facebook's technical resources and a community of tech innovators, supporting the scaling of their platform.
Novelt IO - Strategic Ticketing and Technology Partnership**
NovelT, a pioneering ticketing company, leverages blockchain and AI technology. They have handled tickets for high-profile events featuring Floyd Mayweather and the Largest St. Patrick’s Day party in Toronto, Canada. Additionally, they boast a partnership with Metta World Peace, adding to their impressive portfolio in the entertainment industry. In partnership with NovelT IO, they integrate advanced blockchain and AI technology to offer secure and personalized ticketing solutions, expanding their reach in North America and enriching their service offerings.
For more information on Movez and/or where to download the app, please visit www.movez.com.
Suria Ross
Sanguine PR
suria@sanguinepr.com