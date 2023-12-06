MILLENNIUM ACADEMY FOUNDER JAHMAL WALKER ANNOUNCES NEW BOOTCAMP SERIES AND LIVE TOUR
Fresh off the Success of His First Book Sharing His Blueprint to Success, Jahmal Walker Introduces New Bootcamp Series and Live TourLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millennium Academy Founder and Author, Jahmal Walker, officially announces the date and location of his academy’s first live in-person Bootcamp. Event Cheat Codes Bootcamp, the highly anticipated and exclusive event is centered around the success of his most recent book, ‘Event Cheat Codes: Cracking the Code for 6 Figure Social Events’. Entrepreneurs now have the chance to meet the author and motivational speaker in person in the city where the concept of the book first came to life. The first in the series of live Event Cheat Codes Bootcamps is taking place on January 20th, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets to attend the Event Cheat Codes Bootcamp have officially been made available online and can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventcheatcodes.com/join-bootcamp.
After reaching all of his career goals early on in his twenties, Chicago native Jahmal Walker decided it was time to start a family of his own to share his legacy with. It was within this legacy building mindset where the idea of mentoring the next serial entrepreneur was born. Walker continued to walk down the path of giving back to his community in an impactful way by dedicating himself to educating the youth through his platform The Millennium Academy.
Through The Millennium Academy, Walker has established a foundation for event curators worldwide interested in learning how to build up their event ideas to increase their ticket sales using his blueprint to success.
As of today, Jahmal Walker’s Millennium Age brand has produced over twelve hundred events and generated over 2.5 million dollars in ticket sales.
With his academy, his profitable event production company Millennium Age and with a diversified asset portfolio under his belt, Jahmal Walker successfully passes on the torch to the next entrepreneur with a similar mindset and dream.
Walker is looking forward to changing the lives of event curators, event producers and entrepreneurs who will be able to learn how to turn their ideas into six figure or more businesses. Attendees will be given keys to unlock event production secrets, including how to produce sold out events in several states simultaneously with or without a large following while navigating a tough market. The tickets to attend the Event Cheat Codes Bootcamp include Walker’s book, Bootcamp merchandise, crash courses in marketing and event production modules taught by the author himself along with special surprise guest speakers, networking opportunities in group breakout sessions, food, event cheat sheets and so much more.
