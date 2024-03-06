Canada’s Isla-Maria Lands the #1 Song On The World’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Canada, March 6, 2024: aBreak Music, the industry’s leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Attention Seeking’ by Isla-Maria is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Born in a small town near Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Isla-Maria grew up in a household that encouraged creativity, honing her craft since she was only three years old. She has appeared in countless productions ranging from musical theatre to competitive dance to hosting her own concerts. Today, Isla-Maria has taken her love of all genres and cultivated a distinctive style uniquely her own. Working in LA with producer Veronica Vera, vocal coach Aliyah Moulden, mixer Myles Erlick and her dad (an accomplished musician himself), she wrote ‘Attention Seeking’ thinking of her difficult experiences with other teenage girls and what she was seeing in their behaviors towards each other. With a penchant for pushing boundaries, while also embracing new forms of expression, her adventurous approach has proven fruitful as she skillfully navigates the roller coaster of emotions that define teenage existence.
“Hitting #1 on the aBreak58 is going to make a huge impact on my career and my self confidence going forward,” said Isla-Maria. “The playlist and radio station are some of the most impactful tools for indie artists trying to get noticed in the music industry! I am SO honored to have had the audience support and I’m going to work hard to live up to the opportunity you have all seen in my song!”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“This song stood out with our a&r team from the first listen,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Jay Stevens and I immediately knew we were onto something different - and someone special. Nerve hitting lyrics from life experiences, combined with hit melodies is just some of what Isla-Maria brings - and we’re excited to expose her music to the world.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
