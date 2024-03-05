The Hereford Passion – Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March

Rehearsals are well underway for The Hereford Passion with opening night just around the corner.

It is the first time Hereford Cathedral has undertaken such a project and with over thirty local people involved plus members of the cathedral clergy, they are preparing to tell the story of Jesus’ final days when the curtain rises on the two-day show on 8 March.

It is directed by the cathedral’s new Chancellor, the Revd Canon James Pacey, who said: “We have a very talented cast from across Herefordshire and the whole production has a real sense of being staged by the community, for the community.

“We’re all excited for audiences to see what we’re working on and we are keen to invite everyone: whether they are committed Christians who want to experience a fresh take on these events or people who might be wondering what all the fuss over Easter is about.”

The role of Jesus is played by Hereford-based performer Sam Morrish who recently performed the quite different role of Shrek in a local production of Shrek the Musical. Pilate is played by the Revd Prebendary Nicholas Lowton, who people may recognise from the BBC2 series, A Vicar’s Life and the Dean of Hereford will play Annas.

The Dean, the Very Revd Sarah Brown, said,

“Playing the role of Annas has come as a surprise to one who is more accustomed to trying to promote Jesus rather than take him down.

“Apart from having to get used to that, I love the script which reveals surprising motivations and adds nuances to what is a tense and beautiful drama.

“If you are of faith, this is a wonderful telling of the story of Holy Week. If you are not of faith, then this is simply great theatre!”

The Hereford Passion will take place in the nave of Hereford Cathedral on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March 2024 at 7.30pm. Tickets, which cost £8 for adults and £6 for children, are available to purchase from the cathedral website or Cathedral Shop (01432 374 210).

The Hereford Passion is sponsored by the Friends of Hereford Cathedral and The Passion Trust.