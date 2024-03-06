DealPoint Merrill Elevates Storage Operations with the Launch of their JustStorage Brand

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill proudly announces the expansion of its storage operations with the introduction of their JustStorage brand. With this strategic move, DealPoint Merrill reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled storage solutions nationwide while enhancing their customer experience through cutting-edge technology and user-friendly online services.

JustStorage emerges as their brand of DealPoint Merrill's storage portfolio, representing a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. By consolidating its nationwide 20,000 storage units, a $300 million portfolio under the JustStorage banner, DealPoint Merrill aims to streamline their operations to deliver consistent, high-quality services across all of its facilities, including those owned by third-party self-storage operators.

"We are thrilled to unveil the JustStorage brand at all of our nationwide facilities as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," remarked David Frank, CEO at DealPoint Merrill. "With our nationwide presence and state-of-the-art technology, we are poised to redefine the storage experience for our valued customers."

From secure units to our advanced online platform, JustStorage will offer a comprehensive suite of storage solutions tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.

As DealPoint Merrill continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings, their JustStorage brand marks an exciting chapter in the company's evolution. With a focus on accessibility, technology, and customer satisfaction, JustStorage is poised to become the premier destination for all storage needs.
For more information visit our website at hhtps:// www.justselfstorage.com/

About DealPoint Merrill:
DealPoint Merrill stands at the forefront of commercial real estate development and investment, focusing on acquisitions, redevelopment, and management of commercial properties throughout the United States. Renowned for its track record of achievement and dedication to superior quality, DealPoint Merrill consistently raises the bar for innovation and service excellence within the commercial real estate sector.

