Not All SuperHeroes Wear Capes, But They All Have Huge Cancer-Fighting Hearts
Cancer Fighting SuperHero Velon with the Hulk (from United SuperHeroes for Kids) at the Mystic Force Foundation's Heroes Hangout SuperHero Party.
Check presentation by the Metro Dade Firefighters Local 1403 surrounded by real-life SuperHeroes at Mystic Force Foundation's SuperHero Party outside of the Heroes Hangout.
Real-Life SuperHeroes united with the Mystic Force Foundation to create a day of joy and happiness for children in all stages of a Childhood Cancer battle.
Kids battling cancer lose their childhoods and need our help in restoring the joy and happiness that is lost with this tragic diagnosis. With the public's help, we CAN make a difference for these kids”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heroes Hangout, Mystic Force Foundation's Childhood Cancer Haven, transformed into a magical realm as Wonder Woman, Captain America, Batman, the Hulk, Spider-Man, and an array of captivating SuperHeroes delighted the children and their families.
Adding to the magic were the real-life SuperHeroes from the North Miami Police Department, the North Miami Beach Police Department, and Bal Harbour Police Department, who showcased their Childhood Cancer fighting police vehicles for the children. Adding to the excitement, SuperHeroes from the Metro Dade Firefighters Local 1403 who brought their firetruck and fire rescue vehicles, and presented the Foundation with a heartwarming donation of $5,000, thus furthering the Foundation's mission of funding Childhood Cancer research while spreading joy among children battling this devastating disease.
Throughout the day, the children reveled in interacting with the United SuperHeroes for Kids, exploring the firetruck, enjoying police car rides in the North Miami Police department's awesome SuperHero truck, engaging in fun crafts inside the Hangout, and indulging in plenty of snacks and goodies. There was even Birthday cake as they celebrated one cancer fighting warrior's sibling's birthday because for the Mystic Force Foundation, 'siblings are important too'! As the day came to a close, the children excitedly selected toys to take home, eagerly anticipating the next exciting celebration at Heroes Hangout. Photos from this exciting day can be viewed on the Foundation's social media pages.
For parents witnessing their children bravely battle cancer, seeing them laugh and smile is an unparalleled joy. The Mystic Force Foundation deeply understands this and remains committed to providing much-needed emotional and physical happiness to these brave children and their families.
"For the parents of a child battling cancer, there is no greater joy than to see their children laughing, smiling and having fun," says Silvia Vanni, co-founder and Executive Director of Mystic Force Foundation. "We personally understand this and look forward to continuing to provide much-needed emotional and physical happiness to these children and their families."
Recognizing the importance of play in helping children endure painful and torturous treatments, Mystic Force Foundation goes above and beyond to restore some of the childhood that these kids lose during their battles with cancer. The SuperHero Day event exemplifies the Foundation's commitment to giving children the opportunity to smile, laugh, and enjoy every day as much as possible. Each month at the Heroes Hangout is full of exciting themed parties and celebrations made possible by donations and contributions from the community.
Mystic Force Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Law Enforcement and Fire Departments from across South Florida, as well as to Broward Batman and the United SuperHeroes for Kids, for their continued partnership in this very important mission.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 16-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. The Foundation is also celebrating the 6 year Anniversary of the Heroes Hangout, the country’s first Childhood Cancer Haven of it’s kind dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach, Florida. The Heroes Hangout serves children from all over the world being treated in hospitals throughout South Florida, it is free to all families battling cancer, and is 100% community supported.
The Foundation is currently looking for a new location to house the Heroes Hangout as the space they are currently in has been sold and will soon be demolished. Rent for the Heroes Hangout has been generously donated for the last 6 years. They ask for the public’s help in finding a new magical location to continue being a haven of Love, Hope, Happiness and Security for the families that are tragically in the fight of their lives.
For more information, or to help with finding or sponsorship of a new location please contact Silvia Vanni
Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or 305.726.1155
SuperHero Day at Heroes Hangout