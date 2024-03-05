LYNK Capital Announces Exclusive Promotional Offer on DSCR Loans

LYNK Capital is the preferred private lender for real estate investors.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, a premier provider of direct private lending solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest promotional offer, designed to deliver substantial savings to experienced real estate investors.

In a dedicated effort to assist real estate investors in reaching their financial objectives, LYNK Capital is launching a remarkable promotion on its Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans. Clients who apply for and successfully close a DSCR loan during the months of March and April will be entitled to receive a generous $1,000 credit towards closing expenses.

But that is just the start – by taking advantage of this new offer, clients will also secure an ongoing $500 closing credit for any additional DSCR loans closed throughout the entirety of 2024. This ensures that businesses can continually enjoy significant savings on their financing needs with each DSCR loan obtained this year.

"At LYNK Capital, it's our foremost priority to provide our clients with valuable opportunities to save and succeed," said Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Operating Officer at LYNK Capital. "With the growing need of competitive rental loan options in today’s market this exclusive promotion is making it easier than ever for our borrowers to access the funding they need while minimizing their expenses."

To qualify for the initial $1,000 credit, at least one DSCR loan must be applied for and closed within the promotional period of March and April. Additionally, to unlock the $500 credit for additional loans closed in 2024, clients must successfully close a DSCR loan during these months.

Interested parties can submit their DSCR loan applications today at lynkcapital.com or contact the dedicated team at 407.476.2500 for more information.

At LYNK Capital, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing innovative financing solutions and unparalleled customer service. We highly value our clients' business and eagerly anticipate continuing to support them in achieving their financial objectives.