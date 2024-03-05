Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Opens Applications for 2024-25 Education Assistance Program
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) is pleased to announce its Education Assistance Program is now accepting grant and interest-free loan applications for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year. This milestone marks six decades of providing crucial support to children and spouses of Sailors and Marines.
What began 60 years ago as a program to assist isolated spouses living overseas has broadened into an established initiative that empowers qualifying spouses and children to pursue their academic goals while supporting their service member. Andrea Nevin, NMCRS Education Assistance Program Manager, emphasized the significance of this program, “Our Scholars navigate the challenges of education while facing the unique demands of military life. We take immense pride in supporting them on their educational journey.”
NMCRS awards range from $500 to $3,000. The grants and interest-free loans are based on financial need and tuition costs for both full-time and part-time students with at least a 2.0 GPA pursuing undergraduate or master’s degrees at accredited 2- or 4-year post-secondary, technical, or vocational institutions.
Applicants with the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
1. Child: Undergraduate students under the age of 23 as of September 30, 2023, and a dependent of an active duty, retired, or deceased Sailor or Marine.
2. Spouse: Pursuing their first undergraduate or master’s degree and married to an active duty or retired Sailor or Marine.
3. MECEP/MECP Student: Enrolled in the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program (MECEP) or Marine Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP) are eligible for interest-free loans only.
Legacy of Support
Since 1964, NMCRS has been providing educational assistance through scholarships and interest-free loans to children and spouses of active duty and retired Marines and Sailors. The Society’s services and programs are made possible entirely through generous donations.
For more information about the NMCRS Education Assistance program, please visit: NMCRS Education Assistance or email education@nmcrs.org.
About NMCRS
Founded in 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society remains committed to providing financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors during times of financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NMCRS continues to serve those who serve in the Navy and Marine Corps.
Gillian Gonzalez
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
+1 703-696-4904
gillian.gonzalez@nmcrs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube