Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Launches Web-Based System for Scholarships and Interest-Free Education Loans
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Education Assistance Program is now accepting scholarship and interest-free loan applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. For the first time, applicants can expect a web-based application process, a feature the Society is proud to offer for increased efficiency and transparency.
Eligible applicants will be able to start, save and submit an application online through May 15, 2023, by creating an account on the NMCRS Education Assistance Application website. After submission, they will be able to check their application status; and, if accepted, track the funds to their respective colleges.
“While the process is streamlined, our goal remains the same. We strive to support Navy and Marine Corps spouses and children in their educational endeavors,” said Andrea Nevin, NMCRS Education Assistance Program Manager. “The new system will manage some of the administrative work so we can focus on how to better support our Scholars.”
Awards range from $500 to $3,000 and are based on financial need and tuition costs for full and part-time students pursuing an undergraduate or master’s degree at an accredited 2-or 4-year post-secondary, technical, or vocational institution.
Applicants must have a 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in DEERS, and be one of the following:
• Child under the age of 23 on September 30, 2023 of an active duty, retired or deceased Sailor or Marine,
• Spouse of an active duty or retired Sailor or Marine pursuing their first undergraduate or master’s degree,
• MECEP/MECP student.
NMCRS has formally provided educational assistance, via scholarships and interest-free loans to children and spouses of active duty and retired Marines and Sailors since 1964. The Society’s services and programs are supported entirely by donations. For more information about the NMCRS Education Assistance program, visit: https://www.nmcrs.org/our-services/scholarships or email education@nmcrs.org.
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
+1 703-696-7455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube