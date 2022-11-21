Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Visiting Nurse Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- NMCRS is excited to announce the centennial anniversary of the Visiting Nurse Program. The program officially began on November 25, 1922, when Nell Watson was hired as the Society's first Visiting Nurse at the Parris Island Branch Auxiliary. So many things have changed in nursing and at NMCRS over the past century. However, the care, compassion, and commitment of the visiting nurses have remained the same.
"The mission of the NMCRS Visiting Nurse Program is to improve the quality of life for Navy and Marine Corps active duty, retirees and family members by providing health education and resource referral to promote health maintenance and continuity of care," shared April Pearson, NMCRS Nursing Professional Development Specialist, and Visiting Nurse at NMCRS Great Lakes.
Since 1922, there have been more than 850 nurses at over 80 NMCRS locations. Society visiting nurses address general health and wellness concerns, chronic disease education, as well as prenatal, infant, and pediatric concerns. These services are provided in-person, in a patient's home, or virtually at no cost to the patient or the insurance company. Visiting nurses teach classes, facilitate support groups in military communities, and continually adapt the topics to address current needs.
The Society welcomed Rosemary Perdue, MSN, RN, Capt., Nurse Corps, USN (Ret.) as the Director of the Visiting Nurse Program in September. "I am fortunate to join the Society and lead a program with 100 years of collective wisdom from dedicated and caring professionals," said Perdue. "So many great accomplishments of the past 100 years built a remarkable reputation for the Visiting Nurse Program and I look forward to continued success."
"Our Visiting Nurse Program has touched the lives of so many Sea Service families and has such a notable history," said NMCRS President and CEO, Lieutenant General Robert R. Ruark, USMC (Ret.). "We are truly honored to serve Sailors, Marines, and their families. We are also proud to highlight 100 years of providing health education and care because of our exemplary nursing professionals."
To learn more about the Society's programs and services, please visit www.nmcrs.org
To support the Society's mission, please go to Donate Now (nmcrs.org)
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
