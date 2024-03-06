Orchestry Along with Gravity Union Announce Their Partnership to Streamline M365 Governance
Orchestry revolutionizes M365 ecosystem management by delivering forward-thinking, trend-analysis-driven insights and automated governance.
Gravity Union partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption & enablement platform to enterprise organizations to help them unlock M365!
I am elated about our partnership with Gravity Union! Together, we will be able to help more organizations cultivate a secure, efficient, and AI-ready M365 environment!”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchestry and Gravity Union announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.
Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com) revolutionizes M365 ecosystem management by delivering forward-thinking, trend-analysis-driven insights and automated governance. The platform transforms your IT infrastructure, reducing costs and complexity, while preparing your business for the future of AI with Copilot readiness.
Gravity Union’s (www.gravityunion.com) focus is helping clients adopt SharePoint Online all while adding a strong dimension of compliance, as well as strengthen governance, adoption and productivity in Microsoft 365 with Orchestry.
With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Gravity Union to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.
Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares , “I am elated about our partnership with Gravity Union! Together we will be able to help more organizations cultivate a secure, efficient, and AI-ready M365 environment with Orchestry’s predictive insights and automated governance”.
More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Gravity Union to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.
"Our partnership with Orchestry helps our clients manage the entire lifecycle of data in SharePoint Online and Teams to enable effective collaboration while meeting compliance requirements," says Michael Schweitzer, CEO and President, Gravity Union.
In partnership, Gravity Union and Orchestry, help organizations drive enablement, adoption and standardization while helping integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.
About Orchestry
Unleash the full potential of your M365 environment with Orchestry!
Our platform provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.
Learn more: www.orchestry.com
About Gravity Union
Gravity Union is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in employee portals, collaboration and records management solutions for organizations that require enhanced capabilities around productivity and regulatory compliance. Gravity Union ensures successful end-user adoption of their solutions built on Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Purview through a people-focused approach and effective change management.
Learn more: www.gravityunion.com
