Orchestry Along with Advania Finland Announce Their Partnership to Unlock the Full Power of Microsoft 365

Orchestry and Advania Finland announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.
Advania's role in society and for customers is to empower people to create sustainable value with the clever use of technology. Orchestry adds clear value to our Microsoft 365 customers.”HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com), is a complete empowerment, adoption and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestry is on a mission to make work simple in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate governance, day-to-day management and security.
The Orchestry platform takes the guesswork out of what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates, intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, robust Microsoft 365 Guest management, informative Workspace Directory and robust governance features to enable both IT administrators and end-users throughout the organization.
Advania Finland (www.advania.fi) - The tech company with people at heart, will strengthen governance, adoption and productivity in Microsoft 365 with Orchestry.
With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Advania Finland to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.
Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "After knowing and collaborating with the team at Advania Finland for years, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365".
More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Advania Finland to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.
"We are happy about our collaboration with Orchestry. Advania's role in society and for customers is to empower people to create sustainable value with the clever use of technology. Orchestry adds clear value to our Microsoft 365 customers.” Tytti Hallavo, Business Unit Director, Advania Finland.
In partnership, Advania Finland and Orchestry, help organizations drive enablement, adoption and standardization while helping integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.
About Orchestry
Orchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide.
Learn more: https://www.orchestry.com.
About Advania Finland
Advania is “The tech company with people at heart,” operating across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, and the UK. With a team of over 5,000 talents worldwide and over 300 in Finland, we offer managed services, hardware, software, and professional services to clients in both private and public sectors, primarily in the mid-market. Our main goal isn't just about technology; it's about empowering people to create sustainable value. Advania is proudly backed by funds managed by the Private Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Learn more: www.advania.fi
