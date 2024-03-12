Orchestry Announces Gold Sponsorship at M365 Community Conference in Orlando, Florida
Sponsoring M365 Con is an exciting opportunity for Orchestry. I’m thrilled we're able to further our North American reach while sharing experiences and wisdom with other members of the M365 community!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchestry, a leading platform for Microsoft 365 management, is thrilled to announce its Gold sponsorship at the M365 Community Conference, scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 2, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. This marks the company’s first major sponsorship in North America since its inception in 2020, representing a significant milestone in its commitment to being the foremost solution in M365 Management.
— Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry.
‘Sponsoring the conference is an exciting opportunity for Orchestry’, says Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry. ‘I’m thrilled we’re able to further our reach in North America by expanding our network in addition to sharing experiences and wisdom with other members of the bustling M365 community!’
Attendees are invited to visit Orchestry at booth number 224, located beside Microsoft Live, where the team will showcase Orchestry’s advanced platform designed to help organizations unleash the full potential of their M365 environment. Participants can expect to learn about and get a demo of Orchestry’s innovative platform that offers predictive insights and automated governance to cultivate a secure and AI-ready environment.
Orchestry will also be hosting an event for those interested in learning more about partnering with Orchestry and existing partners. For more information, please reach out to Orchestry’s Director of Channel Partners, Juha Koivula (juha.koivula@orchestry.com).
Join Orchestry and the global Microsoft community in Orlando to explore cutting-edge practices, engage with innovative solutions, and gain critical insights into the modern Microsoft landscape.
As a token of appreciation for the Microsoft 365 community, Orchestry is offering a special discount – save $100 off the conference registration by using the exclusive code ORCHESTRY100.
About Orchestry:
Unleash the full potential of your M365 environment with Orchestry!
Our platform provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.
Learn more: www.orchestry.com
About M365
The Microsoft 365 Community Conference stands as the world’s most significant in-person gathering of Microsoft engineers and community enthusiasts. This year’s event will be pivotal, emphasizing the transition towards an AI-powered workplace, with a program rich in content that spans remote, virtual, mobile, and in-person workforce management within the AI-enabled business productivity domain.
Learn more: www.m365conf.com
