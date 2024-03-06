Titan OS partners with Mediaset to launch mitele APP on its OS, available on Philips Smart TVs

Titan OS

Titan OS expands content offering in Spain with mitele, Mediaset Spain's live and on-demand platform, offering a wide range of entertainment, fiction and news

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a technology, entertainment and advertising company based in Barcelona, has launched mitele, Mediaset Spain's live and on-demand digital TV multiplatform, which is now available on Smart TVs powered by Titan OS in Spain.

Titan OS is already installed on 2024 Philips Smart TV devices and will soon extend its reach to earlier models through an automatic software update, granting access to the mitele app to new audiences throughout Spain.

The mitele app reinforces Titan OS's content proposal by offering free access to an extensive catalogue of live and on-demand entertainment, fiction and news content from Mediaset Spain's seven channels: Telecinco, Cuatro, FDF, Boing, Divinity, Energy and BeMad. It also enables access to the subscription version, mitele PLUS, which offers content without ad breaks, previews of large-format films, exclusive content and a complementary catalogue of film, series, sports, documentaries, TV movies and miniseries.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, said "We are excited to collaborate with Mediaset Spain to bring mitele's content to new audiences in Spain. Our goal is that, through our operating system, users can easily discover quality content that resonates with them. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our local content proposition".

The mitele app will be featured on the homepage of Smart TV devices powered by Titan OS.

Titan OS seamlessly integrates its entire content offering on the homepage, from free live and on-demand programming, to subscription services, movies, series and more.

Titan OS is also available for licensing on smart TVs from brands without their own operating system. This will enable manufacturers to integrate the Titan OS content offering into their TVs while generating new recurring revenue streams.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About mitele

mitele is the live and on-demand television platform of Mediaset España, one of Spain's leading audiovisual groups and content creators. Available on web support and mobile app for smartphones and SmartTV, it offers, free of charge, the live signal of the group's seven television channels and a wide selection of on-demand content. It features a subscription version, mitele PLUS, whose users have access to the entire catalogue of content from Mediaset España's platforms without advertising interruptions, previews of major formats, and exclusive content linked to highly successful programs such as 'El Debate de las Tentaciones'. This offering is complemented, among others, by rental movie content and independent cinema titles through the acontra+ channel; national and international series; Turkish soap operas through mitele PLUS Dizi and Kanal D Drama; sports, documentaries, TV movies and miniseries. It also includes the mitele PLUS Club, a community with exclusive offers and experiences for subscribers.