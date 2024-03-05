Atlanta Board of Education to Select New Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent
We believe it’s imperative to keep the faculty, parents, students, and general public informed throughout this process and look forward to providing regular updates.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE), under its new leadership of Board Chair Erika Mitchell and Board Vice Chair Jennifer McDonald, is proud to announce it’s on track to have a permanent Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS) in place by July 1, 2024. During a specially called meeting on Feb. 26, the board held its first discussions about the candidates, as well as discussed a proposed panel of community members to provide their insights on each potential candidate.
Today, the ABOE is announcing the community panel selected to meet with the Superintendent candidate finalists. These community members were chosen for their investment in and commitment to the success of the APS community and their understanding of the critical role leadership plays in the future of the system. The panel is a combination of a variety of important community members, including PTA members, parents, teachers, staff, community leaders, alumni, business leaders, clergy and more. This panel will not solely determine who is ultimately hired but will provide an important role in providing feedback and insight to the board. Each panelist will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement in protection of the diverse list of candidates, agreeing not to share any information with parties outside of the ABOE.
The following individuals comprise the community panel:
Alfred Garner
Arthur Carson
DaMicha Luster
Dawn Brocklington-Shaw
DeMar Goodman
Elizabeth Wickland
Jennifer Saunders
Jon Balch
Kate Carter
Kim Dukes
Kacey Venning
Kenny Hill
Marc Hardy
Margaret McKenzie
Matt Westmoreland
Milton Little
Omar Ali
Shelly Goodrum
Sierra Pape
Susanna Roberts
(Alternates: Alicia Di Criscio, De'Andre McPhail, Iridian Ramos, Kamau Bobb, Nathaniel Smith, Stephanie Flowers, Terriyln Rivers-Cannon)
“The Atlanta Board of Education is excited to share that the search for a new Superintendent is already well underway,” said Board Chair Erika Mitchell. “We believe it’s imperative to keep the faculty, parents, students, and general public informed throughout this process and look forward to providing regular updates. At this stage, we are pleased with the quality of the candidates, as well as the community members who have joined a special panel to make recommendations on the future direction of APS. We look forward to ensuring that the new Superintendent and the ABOE work together to ensure we continue on the path towards educational excellence.”
In advance of the meeting and in full transparency on major decisions, each candidate has been vetted and received extensive background checks by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates before hiring consideration.
ABOE establishes and approves the policies that govern APS. The Board consists of nine members, representing six geographical districts and three “at-large” districts. One person is elected per district to represent the schools for a four-year term.
The timeline and milestones for the search process were announced in June 2023 and are available for reference here www.atlantapublicschools.us/domain/14536.
About The Atlanta Board of Education
The Atlanta Board of Education establishes and approves the policies that govern the Atlanta Public Schools system. The Board consists of nine members, representing six geographical districts and three “at-large” districts. One person is elected per district to represent the schools in a given district for a four-year term. To learn more about The Atlanta Board of Education, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/17672.
About Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us.
