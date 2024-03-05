Commonwealth Lodging Management Announces Three New Properties in Norfolk, Virginia and Youngstown, Ohio

Commonwealth Lodging Logo Wyndham Garden Inn Norfolk Downtown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC proudly announces the addition of three new properties to its management portfolio in the coming month.

1. Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown:

The former Golden Triangle Hotel was an iconic hotel in Norfolk Virginia and credited with leading the city’s urban revitalization when it opened in the 1960s. Since then, the hotel has traded under several franchises, most recently Wyndham Garden Inn. For the past decade it hosted a large Navy contract for lodging and was largely unavailable for corporate travelers, conferences, large social events, and sports teams. The hotel has been recently updated with a new guest room furniture package and Commonwealth Lodging will spearhead re-conception of its restaurant in the coming months. This hotel now caters to a range of clients, including government and business travelers, sports groups, Virginia Beach/Norfolk tourism, and social event organizers. With 15,000 square feet of meeting space and over 200 rooms, the hotel can accommodate groups of up to 300 people.

2. Residence Inn by Marriott Youngstown Boardman/Poland:

With 78 well-equipped suites, this hotel meets the needs of long-term travelers seeking comfort and convenience. The property is set to undergo a comprehensive transformation, promising newly furnished guest rooms, a modernized residential style lobby, updated fitness equipment and inviting new outdoor furniture for the pool and backyard fire pit/grilling area. Residence Inn is positioned to offer guests a away from home experience.

3. Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Youngstown Boardman/Poland:

Adjacent to the Residence Inn, the Fairfield Inn & Suites offers 62 rooms designed to improve the stay experience. This property will also undergo comprehensive renovation with newly furnished guest rooms, a welcoming lobby, and refreshed fitness and pool areas. With a commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott provides a seamless blend of comfort and convenience to travelers visiting the Youngstown Boardman/Poland area.

Ed Denton, Chief Development Officer, conveyed, “As we continue to expand our portfolio, the growth strategy at Commonwealth Lodging is centered on adding value for our investment partners and management clients. We are committed to identifying opportunities that not only enhance our brand presence but also deliver exceptional returns and sustainable growth for all stakeholders involved.”

Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging, added, “Expanding our geographic footprint is matched with our continued focus on supporting the customer experience, creating career opportunities for our team members and fostering long-term profitability for our company.”

Commonwealth Lodging will oversee all operations and repositioning efforts for these hotels.

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners and has extensive experience with nationally recognized select- and full-service franchises operating in suburban, secondary and tertiary markets. The company specializes in focused, hands-on management of hotels for institutional clients and individual hotel owners to stabilize property management, improve cash flow and develop sell/hold strategies. To learn more, visit commonwealthlodging.com.