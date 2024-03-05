McKee Properties LLC Revives Fay Jones' Architectural Gem in Fayetteville, Arkansas

The Brothers Residence Front Elevation A Glimpse Inside The Brothers Residence McKee Properties LLC (From Front to Back) David McKee, Alice McKee, Tyler McKee, Ashley McKee

The Brothers Residence designed by E. Fay Jones in 1956 has been restored using principles of organic architecture by a local architect who studied under Fay.

It was our mission to preserve Fay's work so that it can be shared with the greater public. Fay Jones conservation is crucial to ensure that his work won't be forgotten and will continue to live on.” — Ashley McKee