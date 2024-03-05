McKee Properties LLC Revives Fay Jones' Architectural Gem in Fayetteville, Arkansas
The Brothers Residence designed by E. Fay Jones in 1956 has been restored using principles of organic architecture by a local architect who studied under Fay.
It was our mission to preserve Fay's work so that it can be shared with the greater public. Fay Jones conservation is crucial to ensure that his work won't be forgotten and will continue to live on.”FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKee Properties LLC, proudly announces the completion of a remarkable project in Fayetteville – the meticulous restoration of a mid-century modern residence designed by acclaimed architect E. Fay Jones in 1956 for Richard and Alma Brothers. This venture showcases McKee Properties' commitment to preserving architectural heritage in reviving this iconic structure in Northwest Arkansas.
— Ashley McKee
The Brothers Residence, now thoughtfully restored, harmonizes with its natural surroundings, blending vintage charm with contemporary comforts. Large glass walls showcase panoramic views allowing natural light to cascade into the living spaces and reinvigorate the classic mid-century modern design. The house is unique in Jones’ work in its Frank Lloyd Wright, Usonian house design characteristics.
McKee Properties has painstakingly retained and refurbished the original elements that define Jones' architectural style. The interior boasts an open, flowing layout, combining natural materials like wood and stone with modern finishes, creating a space that effortlessly marries the past with the present.
David McKee, of McKee Properties and local architect, worked with Jones for 16 years until Jones’s retirement in 1997. David McKee has recently been honored with the Fay Jones School of Architectures’ Fay Jones Legacy Medal in Architecture, which was conceived to honor those individuals who strive to extend the legacy of the school’s namesake and his work in Arkansas and internationally.
McKee led the charge to restore the property in the capacity of both architect and general contractor. As part of the restoration the roof was replaced for the first time in its 66 year history. All electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems were either upgraded or replaced. Major site work was also undertaken to improve the surrounding landscape and protect the home from the elements.
The unveiling of this meticulously restored mid-century modern masterpiece in Fayetteville is a testament to McKee Properties LLC's dedication to preserving architectural history. For the first time in its long history, this house, unique among Jones residences, will be open to the general public for overnight lodging. McKee Properties invites the public to share in the E. Fay Jones experience by booking your private stay at the residence.
