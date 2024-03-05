HORIZON CARE SERVICES CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN SENIOR AND HOME CARE SERVICES IN SOUTH FLORIDA
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA , USA , March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HORIZON CARE SERVICES CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN SENIOR AND HOME CARE SERVICES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Horizon Care Services, a leading provider of Senior Care and Home Care Services, proudly announces its 20th-anniversary milestone. Established in 2004 by a team of highly educated and experienced Health Care Professionals, Horizon Care Services has become synonymous with top-tier care for seniors in South Florida.
For two decades, Horizon Care Services has cultivated a vast team of exceptional caregivers, driven by a shared commitment to delivering the highest quality in-home care for seniors. The company's growth and success are a testament to its unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled services.
Horizon Care Services operates from strategically located offices in Broward, and Palm Beach County, offering dependable and reliable In-Home Personal Care, Elder Care Management, and Assisted Living Placement throughout South Florida. The organization's primary objective is to empower seniors to maintain their independence, ensuring they lead fulfilling lives within the comfort of their homes.
"We take immense pride in reaching this 20-year milestone. It reflects our passion for delivering high-quality senior in-home care services and our ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of the elderly community in South Florida," said Andrea Alberti, CEO of Horizon Care Services.
Horizon Care Services specializes in providing comprehensive Senior Care designed to address the daily living concerns of elders. The administrative staff is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of each client, offering personalized care solutions tailored to enhance the quality of life for seniors.
One of Horizon Care Services' distinguishing features is its acceptance of all Long-Term Care Insurance. The finance manager is available to assist clients in navigating their insurance policies, answering questions, and facilitating communication with insurance companies to ensure a clear understanding of coverage benefits.
As Horizon Care Services commemorates two decades of excellence, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional Senior and Home Care Services. The anniversary celebration is a testament to the organization's continued dedication to fostering independence and enriching the lives of seniors throughout South Florida.
About Horizon Care Services:
Horizon Care Services, established in 2004, is a leading provider of Senior Care and Home Care Services in South Florida. With a team of highly qualified caregivers and a commitment to excellence, Horizon Care Services has been at the forefront of delivering top-tier care for seniors for the past 20 years. The organization operates from offices in Broward, and Palm Beach County, offering a range of services designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the comfort of their homes. For additional information visit: https://www.horizoncareservices.com/ or call 877-227-3890.
