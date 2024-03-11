The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses

Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses

Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses

The Besen Group released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses.

Our tool includes up to 10 private network use cases based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum for each warehouse private 5G network requirements and it also includes ROI calculation.”
— Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses.

“We developed mobile industry’s first private 5G network TCO tool for warehouses based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our tool includes up to 10 private network use cases based on each warehouse private 5G network requirements and it also includes ROI calculation.”

The Besen Group offers a complimentary private 5G network TCO analysis report in PDF format for warehouses.

For the private 5G network TCO analysis, The Besen Group will schedule one hour telephone consultation with each warehouse in order to collect basic warehouse size parameters including estimate bandwidth consumption for their private network use cases and select the appropriate deployment model.

Some of the key features of the tool include the following:
- Private Networks Use Cases and Bandwidth Consumption for Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum
- 5G Spectrum Selection is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum
- Small Cells Calculation is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum and High-Band Spectrum
- Small Cells Dimensioning is based on Basic, Intermediate, Advance packages
- On-Premises Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth
- Cloud Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth
- Managed Service Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth
- Hybrid Model Pricing is based on Bandwidth
- AWS Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units and Data Transfer
- Microsoft Azure Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units, Throughput and SIMs
- Opportunity Cost Calculation for ROI

The limited version of the Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Warehouse.Limited.xlsx

The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.

The tool brochure can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf.

The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.

Alex Besen
The Besen Group LLC
+1 703-981-8168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alex Besen
The Besen Group LLC
+1 703-981-8168
Company/Organization
The Besen Group LLC

Oakton, Virginia, 22124
United States
+1 703-981-8168
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors and a mobile data laboratory.

www.thebesengroup.com

More From This Author
The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses
The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen to Speak at MWC Barcelona 2024
The Besen Group’s CEO Alex Besen to Lead Private 5G Workshop at IoT Evolution Expo 2024
View All Stories From This Author