The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses.“We developed mobile industry’s first private 5G network TCO tool for warehouses based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our tool includes up to 10 private network use cases based on each warehouse private 5G network requirements and it also includes ROI calculation.”The Besen Group offers a complimentary private 5G network TCO analysis report in PDF format for warehouses.For the private 5G network TCO analysis, The Besen Group will schedule one hour telephone consultation with each warehouse in order to collect basic warehouse size parameters including estimate bandwidth consumption for their private network use cases and select the appropriate deployment model.Some of the key features of the tool include the following:- Private Networks Use Cases and Bandwidth Consumption for Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum- 5G Spectrum Selection is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum or High-Band Spectrum- Small Cells Calculation is based on Low-Band Spectrum, Mid-Band Spectrum and High-Band Spectrum- Small Cells Dimensioning is based on Basic, Intermediate, Advance packages- On-Premises Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth- Cloud Core Network Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth- Managed Service Pricing is based on Small Cells, Devices, Bandwidth- Hybrid Model Pricing is based on Bandwidth- AWS Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units and Data Transfer- Microsoft Azure Private 5G Pricing is based on Radio Units, Throughput and SIMs- Opportunity Cost Calculation for ROIThe limited version of the Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Warehouses can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Warehouse.Limited.xlsx The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.The tool brochure can be downloaded at: https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.