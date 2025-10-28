The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Shipping Ports

Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Ports

WASHINGTON DC , DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As shipping ports around the world deploy private 5G networks to enhance efficiency, safety and automation, The Besen Group today announced the launch of its Private 5G Network Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Tool for Shipping Ports, a comprehensive solution designed to help port authorities and operators quantify the business value of private 5G investments.“Our TCO tool provides shipping ports with a clear understanding of the return of investment for private 5G networks based on their specific use cases, “ said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “It includes 19 capital expenditure line items, 21 operating expenditure line items, and five opportunity cost categories, allowing ports to assess ROI from improvements in operational efficiency, safety and security, environmental sustainability, predictive maintenance, and revenue growth through new services.”The tool is designed for global flexibility and can be applied across low, mid or high-band spectrum. It features ten use cases per spectrum band, making it a powerful resource for system integrators, mobile network operators and mobile vendors who use it as a sales enablement and value demonstration tool.The Besen Group’s Private 5G Network TCO Tool offers three small-cell dimensioning packages tailored to the varying needs of shipping ports:1. Basic Package: Based on the number of square feet per small cell.2. Intermediate Package: Incorporates device downlink and uplink capacity, channel bandwidth and related parameters.3. Advanced Package: Includes detailed modeling of uplink/downlink parameters, antenna gain, output power, receiver chains, transmitter chains, and receiver sensitivity calculations.As part of its offering, The Besen Group provides a complimentary Private 5G Network TCO Analysis Report in PDF format for shipping ports. Each participating port will receive a one-hour telephone consultation to review essential parameters such as port size, estimated bandwidth requirements and preferred network deployment models enabling the creation of a customized TCO assessment and ROI analysis tailored to the port’s specific use cases.The limited version of the Private 5G TCO Tool for Shipping Ports can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Port.Limited.xlsx The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.The tool brochure can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

