The Besen Group Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Expertise in Mobile Data

The Besen Group Company Logo

As we celebrate this milestone, we thank our clients and partners for 20 years of trust and remain committed to guiding businesses through the evolving opportunities in the mobile data industry.” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC , DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.Founded in 2004, The Besen Group has consistently guided clients through the evolving mobile data industry, offering strategies and insights that drive growth and competitive advantage. With extensive hands-on experience across the mobile sector, The Besen Group combines deep industry knowledge with real-world expertise, offering actionable solutions to help clients navigate complex market dynamics and seize new opportunities for expansion.One of the key factors that sets The Besen Group apart in the industry is its business development service, underpinned by an extensive global network. Leveraging deep connections across the mobile ecosystem, The Besen Group helps clients forge strategic partnerships, identify new market opportunities, and drive sustainable growth.Beyond its strategic advisory services, The Besen Group has been instrumental in creating the mobile industry’s first total cost of ownership (TCO) tools for private networks. These innovative tools enable enterprises to accurately assess the financial viability of private network deployments, empowering businesses to make informed infrastructure investment decisions that drive digital transformation.In addition, The Besen Group has developed a series of case studies on Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and private network deployments, delivering actionable insights into real-world strategies and results. These case studies serve as a practical guide for businesses, highlighting best practices and effective approaches to overcoming common challenges in launching MVNOs and deploying private networks.“As we celebrate this milestone, we thank our clients and partners for 20 years of trust and remain committed to guiding businesses through the evolving opportunities in the mobile data industry,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.Over the years, The Besen Group has worked with a diverse range of clients, ranging from mobile network operators and MVNOs to MVNEs, MVNAs, mobile vendors, hyperscalers, system integrators, satellite operators, private equity firms and law firms. By providing actionable insights, strategic guidance, and innovative tools, The Besen Group helps these organizations achieve a competitive edge in the mobile data industry. The Besen Group also partnered with key industry associations to host customized MVNO and private network seminars at their annual conferences and trade shows, sharing expertise and insights with industry leaders.As the mobile data market evolves with AI, The Besen Group is excited to continue empowering its clients and partners to unlock new opportunities and drive digital transformation in the mobile wholesale and private network sectors.The Besen Group’s company presentation is available to download here: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/TheBesenGroup.pdf About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.