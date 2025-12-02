The Besen Group Releases New MVNO Research Paper ‘The New Wave of Celebrity MVNOs’

Celebrity MVNO Research Paper

Combining personal brand equity, audience trust, and community influence with a proven MVNO model delivers a compelling mobile experience that truly resonates with today’s connected consumers.” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today new MVNO research paper titled “The New Wave of Celebrity MVNOs”.“Celebrity-led MVNOs represent a new chapter in mobile services,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our research shows that combining personal brand equity, audience trust, and community influence with a proven MVNO model delivers a compelling mobile experience that truly resonates with today’s connected consumers”Table of Contents includes:- Celebrity-Led MVNOs: Introduction- Celebrity-Led MVNOs: Value Proposition- Celebrity-Led MVNOs: Business Model- Celebrity-Led MVNOs: Business Case- Celebrity-Led MVNOs: Marketing Strategy- Celebrity-Led MVNOs - SWOT Analysis: MrBeast Mobile (TBD), SmartLess Mobile, Trump Mobile- MVNAs - SWOT Analysis: Enabler IQ, Gigs, Plintron, YNOW (Your Name, Our Wireless)The Besen Group offers the research paper on a corporate license basis in PDF format. The license fee includes one hour telephone consultation with the author to explain the market research, the business case and SWOT analysis.The table of contents of the MVNO research paper can be downloaded at:For any questions or license information, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to research@thebesengroup.com.The Besen Group offers strategic advisory, business development, market research and training services to MVNOs, MVNEs, MVNAs and HNOs.The following documents can be downloaded for more information and review:- MVNO Service Portfolio ( http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNO.Service.Portfolio.pdf - MVNE Service Portfolio ( http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNE.Service.Portfolio.pdf - HNO Service Portfolio ( http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/HNO.Service.Portfolio.pdf About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.