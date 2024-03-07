California Closets is Bringing Custom Storage Transformations to Myrtle Beach, SC
California Closets, the North Carolina & Virginia leader in custom home solutions, announces the expansion of its franchise to service Myrtle Beach, SC.
We stand behind everything we do. We are proud of the value our services provide, and believe in the brand, our products, and our employees.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This marks the sixth franchise for local owners Joe and Graziella Marengi, self-proclaimed “closet nerds”. Joe worked with California Closets Boston for five years before the couple moved to North Carolina. They were given the opportunity to purchase California Closets Raleigh and they jumped on it. They continued to expand their franchise in the North Carolina and Virginia markets, and are now proud to be entering the South Carolina market.
— Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise Owner
This new location lets them bring highly personalized designs and a sense of belonging to the closets, kitchen pantries, entertainment centers, and more, of Myrtle Beach. We’re attracted to the vibrant beaches, Lowcountry history, culture, and cuisine, the coastal lifestyle, and of course, the famous Boardwalk.
The family-oriented business has a design philosophy that’s defined by high quality, innovation, and custom stylization. A large part of what California Closets does involves understanding a client’s lifestyle and personality, so that their team of designers and installers can successfully transform spaces into sanctuaries.
To Joe and Graziella, the most enjoyable part of customizing spaces is “knowing that you can make it exactly the way you want, and having the flexibility to do anything you set your mind to.”
The Myrtle Beach location does not yet have a showroom. Their Wilmington designers will be serving the market and will come directly to homes in the area for free consultations.
To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/
North Carolina:
- The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
- The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410.
- The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405.
Virginia:
- The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
- The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With design centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
