California Closets Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Raleigh Showroom in Partnership with The Scout Guide

Guests and California Closets team members shop local vendors during the California Closets Holiday Pop-Up Market. California Closets Raleigh is the flagship location of the California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia franchise.

California Closets of North Carolina, South Carolina, & Virginia hosted its first-ever Holiday Pop-Up Market, in partnership with The Scout Guide Raleigh.

We love creating meaningful experiences that connect people with design.” — Graziella Marengi, Co-Owner of California Closets NC, SC, & VA

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets of North Carolina, South Carolina, & Virginia ushered in the holiday season with its first-ever Holiday Pop-Up Market, hosted inside the Raleigh showroom and presented in partnership with The Scout Guide Raleigh.The event featured a curated collection of 11 local Scout Guide partners, including luxury consignment boutique Season 2 Consign, lifestyle retailer Ella Collective, entertaining resource Home for Entertaining, fine art studio Colorful Concepts, gourmet confectioner Kandy Apples by K, artist Katie Jacobson Art, innovative photo specialist ZimZoom Photo Booth, beauty brand DB Sutton, interior décor company Eutopia Design, elevated charcuterie artisans Spread NC, and calligraphy artist Tanya G Studio.Coming together in just over two weeks, the event was a resounding success—complete with local shopping, design inspiration, a door prize giveaway, and opportunities for guests to explore the beautifully designed showroom spaces reimagined as vendor displays.“The energy was incredible,” said Ariel Chenworth, Marketing Manager for California Closets of NC, SC, & VA. “We wanted this event to celebrate the amazing local businesses we’re surrounded by and remind people that we’re local too. Our designers, installers, and team members all live and work right here in the Triangle. This was a way to showcase that while giving our community a fun, elevated way to kick off the holiday season.”Each vendor—ranging from luxury consignment and calligraphy to interior design and fine art—set up shop within the showroom’s distinct custom spaces. Guests could browse local goods while experiencing California Closets’ craftsmanship up close, bringing the brand’s “designed around you” philosophy to life.Following the event, the team surveyed attendees and vendors to gather feedback, which was overwhelmingly positive. Vendors praised the collaboration and foot traffic, while attendees expressed excitement for future events.“This kind of partnership represents who we are as a brand,” said Graziella Marengi, Co-Owner of California Closets of NC, SC, & VA. “We love creating meaningful experiences that connect people with design. Whether it’s in our Raleigh showroom or through collaborations like the Grande Dunes Night of Design in Myrtle Beach, these events let us bring creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in a personal way.”Building on the success of the Raleigh pop-up, California Closets plans to bring similar events to other markets across its region—particularly in cities where The Scout Guide is published. The company sees these gatherings as a way to build relationships, strengthen local ties, and introduce new audiences to the brand’s full-service design experience.“Our goal is to make these pop-ups a tradition,” Chenworth added. “We’re already talking about future collaborations in other cities and exploring new ways to engage our communities year-round.”For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit www.californiaclosets.com North Carolina:Raleigh Area Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave. Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612Greensboro Area Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410Wilmington Area Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:Myrtle Beach Area market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:Richmond Area Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060Virginia Beach Area Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/raleigh About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.