December 2023: a milestone for Ukraine's Energy Support Fund

In December 2023, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received additional grants from multiple donors, amounting to a total of EUR 153 million. This generous support underscores the international dedication to stabilising, improving and decarbonizing Ukraine's energy sector. The contributors were Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Denmark, and Estonia.

Throughout the month, the Fund continued its mission to procure essential equipment for the rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Significant procurements included transformers, turbines, disconnectors, switches, and specialized vehicles, with a combined value exceeding EUR 27 million. The funds were directed at 59% towards the heating and combined power generation sector, while 40% went into repairing the electricity system and 1% was designated for gas infrastructure.